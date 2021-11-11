Dani Alves could become the first reinforcement of Xavi’s Barcelona

As he is not linked to any club, Dani Alves will negotiate his return to Barcelona and could become the first signing of coach Xavi Hernández

Dani Alves will meet this week with the Barcelona board of directors to negotiate the return of the Brazilian footballer to the ranks of the Catalan team from January 2022, as reported by UOL Esporte, who details that the two parties intend to carry out the negotiations. to good port.

Dani Alves will meet with the Barcelona board of directors to negotiate his possible return to the club. Getty Images

The external Brazilian media that the transfer has as a point in favor the relationship that Dani Alves has with Xavi Hernández, who was recently hired to manage Barcelona after the management of Ronald Koeman.

“Dani’s return to Barça is due to the appreciation of Xavi, who, last Monday, was introduced as the new coach of the team. At first, the Catalan idol approves the arrival of his old partner ”, it is detailed on the UOL Esporte website.

It should be remembered that Dani Alves is currently a free agent, after his contract with Sao Paulo ended last September, the date from which he has been linked to different teams, especially Brazilians. However, Barcelona’s interest could return the 38-year-old to Europe.

Dani Alves would live his second stage as a culé, since he was already in the Blaugrana final between 2008 and 2016, time in which the Brazilian won 22 titles, among the most outstanding are two Champions League, as well as six Spanish Leagues.

Xavi Hernández and Dani Alves shared a dressing room from the 2008/2009 season to 2014/2015, when the Spaniard left Barcelona to move to Al-Saad in Qatar, where he retired.

Hernández and Alves, during the seven years they were in the Catalan team, shared the pitch in 290 games, of which they won 205, drew 56 and lost 29 times.

While the key week for the return of Alves to Barcelona is underway, Xavi prepares his debut on the Catalan bench, which will take place until Saturday 20 November against Espanyol.