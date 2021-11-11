CX-5 brother’s impending debut

As we recently learned about the short-term future plans of Mazda go through to further strengthen their family, including two large SUVs named after Mazda CX-60 and CX-80 that they will even reach Europe, -and that they will arrive accompanied by a new generation Skyactiv-X and Skyactiv-D diesel and gasoline engines and plug-in hybrid versions. However, the Japanese firm already has another SUV heating up, a mid-size model that will act as a slightly older brother of the CX-5 that will receive the name of CX-50 and whose premiere is already a matter of days.

Adventurous nature

In fact the brand is preparing it with a brief teaser in which this new SUV can be seen timidly among the trees of a forest, showing a strong This body, rather than suggesting that we are looking at an enlarged version of the CX-30 coupe style, seems to imply that this will be an enhanced SUV that will take the original Sport Utility Vehicle concept to a new level, anticipating a model adapted to a active lifestyle which will also be accompanied by “improved all-wheel drive capabilities“.

Based on the Mazda 3 and CX-30

This whole concept will be born from a very familiar platform, the one that currently shapes the Mazda 3 and CX-30, although in the form of a somewhat longer version that will result in a “Midsize SUV“According to American standards. And this model will be born and marketed exclusively in the United States, in fact it will do so in a plant in Alabama that Mazda shares with Toyota and from which the Corolla Cross also comes out, an unusual collaboration between the two Japanese brands.

In any case, mechanically, this CX-50 will have not only a 100% Mazda platform, but also the famous engines from the house of Hiroshima, including the famous engines in its range. Skyactiv 2.5-liter 2.5 turbo four-cylinder, thus leaving the premiere of the new rear-wheel drive platform and six-cylinder engines for the CX-60 and CX-80 that will arrive later.

The premiere of this new Mazda CX-50 will take place next November 15. It will be then when we discover all the details of this model that in principle we will not get to see in Europe.

