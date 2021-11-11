Cruz Azul would look for Raúl Ruidiaz; MLS echoes the rumor

You could be cooking one of the big “bombs” in the winter transfer market of Liga MX, since the MLS itself gives space to the information that Cruz Azul looks for Raúl Ruidíaz, Peruvian forward of the Seattle Sounders with a successful past in Liga MX, of which he was two-time scoring champion.

Remembered with Monarcas before moving to America in 2018, Ruidíaz would be the express request of Juan Reynoso, compatriot of the striker who would play the fundamental role for him to wear Cementero from Clausura 2022, although before the Mexicans must attend the Repechage commitment and the player the MLS Playoffs.

The Peruvian reporter of the chain Telemundo, Diego Montalván, is the one who confirms the negotiations between Cruz Azul and Seattle, although the Sounders have already exercised the South American’s contract option for next year, so the Machine offer It should be attractive enough for Americans to give up one of their iconic players.

The interest for Raúl Ruidíaz from Cruz Azul is real !! But the #Sounders will be taking up the option of keeping him for the next year. Checked with both sides and it’s all true but one thing we have to see is Raúl, he seems happy with the MLS side. We wait on an offer. pic.twitter.com/1xiNyS4JiW – Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) November 9, 2021

Since he came to the MLS in 2018, the Peruvian adds 50 goals and 9 assists in 79 games regular season plus others 9 points and 6 assists in 10 games in the Playoffs. At the international level with the Inca National Team he has four annotations in 50 appearances.

Ruidíaz would arrive because Cabecita is leaving?

Weeks ago we informed you in Mediotiempo that the Cementeros board of directors already told Juan Reynoso that there will be “several exits” from the campus no matter what happens in this 2021 Apertura and among those names could be that of Jonathan Rodriguez, who in the past has shown concern for try your luck in europe.

With the objective accomplished of having given the institution a degree after more than 23 years, others who could leave are Yoshimar Yotún, who is running out of contract this winter; Luis Romo, which would have offers from Europe; Orbelín Pineda, of whom it is presumed already has an arrangement with the Spanish Celta de Vigo.

When does Cruz Azul play in the Repechage?

As we are on FIFA Date and there will be games of the Mexican National Team, the matches of Reclassification of Opening 2021 will be played until Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November, instance in which it will play Cruz Azul against Rayados de Monterrey at the Azteca Stadium.

The official date is to be defined, most likely with an announcement on Monday 15 by the MX League, which will also establish the schedule for this unique duel in which the winner will go to the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla.