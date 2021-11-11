Cruz Azul returns to the charge for the signing of Raúl Ruidíaz for 2022

Cruz Azul wants to fight the Liga MX again and the celestial ones are not willing to let more semesters go by. The directive fixed the finances that prevented spending money before the last three markets, and will return to the load (although moderately) for the 2022 Clausura tournament. they are preparing a bombshell.

Everything indicates that the Machine goes by Raúl Ruidíaz thinking about the next market. Although there are several media that have assured it, such as Mediotiempo, TV Azteca, Récord and even Telemundo, was the official website of the MLS recorded the rumors that bring the celestes closer to the Peruvian striker.

This It is not the first time that Cruz Azul has polled Ruidíaz, since since 2018 he has been an option to reach the club. However, today it could be closer than ever for two reasons: Álvaro Dávila took him to Monarcas Morelia in 2016, and Juan Reynoso is his compatriot and is interested in having their services.

Although the Flea originally ended his contract with the Seattle Sounders at the end of 2021, the Americans would have made use of the clause that extends the link between the club and its franchise player for another year, and that would complicate the celestial interests to sign him thinking about the next tournament.

Diego Montalván, Peruvian journalist for Telemundo Sports, assured that “Cruz Azul’s interest in Raúl Ruidíaz is real. But the Sounders will make use of the option to keep him at the club for all of next year. I checked with both parties and it’s all true, but you have to see, because Raúl is happy in MLS. They wait for the offer “.