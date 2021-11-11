Cruz Azul is favorite in the predictions to advance to the quarterfinals vs Rayados

Cruz Azul has a 53% chance of qualifying for the Liguilla quarterfinals, while Rayados is not the favorite to advance in the playoffs.

Cruz Azul closed the regular phase of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX in eighth place, with 23 points. Although the goal of the team led by Juan Reynoso was to qualify for the Liguilla directly, finally the celestial ones fell to the playoffs and will face the Rayados de Monterrey looking for a place in the quarterfinals.

The match will be played on the weekend of November 20 and 21 with the Machine at home. Everything indicates that it will be played at the Azteca stadium, which will not be able to receive public due to the veto to which the sports venue was subjected. The reason? The homophobic scream that the cement fans wielded in the match against León.

Monterrey was one of the toughest rivals Cruz Azul faced this semester. In the regular phase they tied to one goal, but in the semifinals of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League it was two defeats: one to zero in the first leg, played in Mexico City, and four to one in the second leg in Nuevo León.

Nevertheless, FiveThirtyEight’s sports predictions were updated after matchday 17 closed, and today the Machine has a 53% chance of qualifying for quarterfinals, compared to 47% of the Rayados. That is to say, the team led by Juan Reynoso is the favorite to continue advancing in the Liguilla.

The celestial players have, however, a 24% probability of qualifying for the semifinals, 11% to advance to the Grand Final, and only 6% to become two-time Liga MX champion. Can Cruz Azul break the statistics and lower the title?