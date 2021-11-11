Cruz Azul in details of hiring Raúl Ruidiaz

Although the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 of Liga BBVA MX, the Machine Blue Cross He is looking to strengthen his squad and he would do it with a luxury striker and proven in Mexican soccer, he is Raúl Ruidíaz, who is a free agent and is in the possibility of negotiating a contract with any team.

The arrival of the Peruvian attacker would be very close to happening, but one of the conditions is that his countryman, the coach Juan Reynoso remain as coach of the first team of

Blue Cross,

because that would give Ruidíaz confidence to reach the “Machine” as one of the bomb reinforcements for Clausura 2022.

Could Ruidíaz renew with Seattle Sounders?

Despite ending his contract with the MLS team, Seattle Sounders, the Inca striker could receive a renewal proposal, as he is a profitable asset for the team, however the offer of the celestial table is very tempting, he would reach the current champion of Mexico and he would meet compatriots, such as Yoshimar Yotún and Reynoso.

Raúl Ruidíaz has suffered with injuries

The injuries have not respected the Peruvian attacker, because in the last days of the MLS regular season, he could not play the matches with Seattle, in addition, this would have triggered him not to be included in the call for the Peruvian National Team for the qualifying rounds Conmebol heading to Qatar 2022; the 31-year-old element received constant calls from Ricardo Gareca.

Ruidíaz’s numbers in Mexican soccer

The one born in Villa María del Triunfo, Peru went through Aztec football and spent two years, a period in which he played 72 games and 40 touchdowns and won two individual scoring championships.

