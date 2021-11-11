[Crítica] Spencer: a Kristen Stewart of Fable

More than 20 years after his death, as Elton John sentenced in his tribute, the legend of Diana Frances Spencer it remains alive in the history of British royalty and in universal memory, and not necessarily because of the fate of their descendants. Hundreds of journalistic reports and an endless catalog of dramatizations that already rival those of true British myths such as King Arthur or historical figures such as that of his own monarchical ex-mother-in-law, Elizabeth II, attest to this. From a raucous drama with Naomi Watts (Diana, 2013) to a buffoonish musical premiered last October by Netflix, the same platform that hosts what is perhaps its most faithful incarnation to date: that of Emma Corrin in the fourth season of The Crown (2020). And just months after witnessing a new representation in the same series by Elizabeth Debicki, the specter of Diana is once again invoked in what is probably her most heterodox, cold and disturbing interpretation: that of Kristen Stewart in the ninth feature film by the Chilean director Pablo Larrain.

The mere fact that it is released in the midst of an era oversaturated with its performances, not to mention the shock over the recent breakup between its children, speaks volumes about the daring of a film that could perfectly crash to the ground of fatigue or punishment. popular. But this is not surprising coming from a director who forged his career against the current, exposing the bones of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship to the sight and patience of the conservative politicians who procreated him. In that sense, saving the distance, Larraín’s recklessness is comparable to that of a Diana who pulled the Windsor’s golden blanket to reveal her scandalous lack of humanity in the middle of the 20th century. Far from paying homage to her with the care and sentimentality of her predecessors, Larraín offers a rather rustic treatment that reduces the figure of the princess to a silhouette adaptable to the most unsuspected interpreter to portray her as no one has ever dared. Hence, as announced from the beginning, Spencer do not pretend to be more than a “fable about a real tragedy.”

It is necessary to clarify that none of the official advances of the film have revealed its true spirit, either by not ruining the unreleased experience or by capturing the most susceptible followers of the princess. The official synopsis also does not offer any further details but could not be accused of being misleading: “The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long gone cold. Although rumors of love affairs and divorces abound, peace is assured for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s house in Sandringham. There is food and drink, hunting and shooting. Diana knows the game. But this year things will be profoundly different. ” It is of little interest to locate the plot within the official chronology as it could perfectly be the first as the last Christmas of Diana as Princess of Wales. The historical details that lead us to this point, and that people probably know by heart, also abound. It is enough to know that it offers a turning point in the life of the protagonist that allows us to explore her psychological delirium, something unusual in a figure who was heavily guarded and idolized.

Steven knight, British screenwriter recognized for conceiving the series Peaky blinders (2013-) and movies like Eastern promises (2007), is relentless but convincing when it comes to imagining Diana’s descent into personal hell. He does not waste time establishing the behaviors of figures that the public already knows to the letter, such as the protagonist herself or her children. Nor does he devote much interest to the Windsors, specifically Carlos and Isabel, who barely appear in a couple of scenes. This is perhaps the most disappointing aspect of the script as it reduces these characters into simple commercial hooks (with the notable exception of Carlos in the scene in the pool hall). This also prevents the plot from generating alternate narrative arcs to Diana’s. Knight only offers narrative respite through different Sandringham staff members such as Major Alistair Gregory and the maid Maggie (who Timothy spall and Sally hawkins become memorable characters). These also symbolize the two opposing forces that revolved around the then princess: the discipline of the Crown and the affection of the British people. In the absence of explicit antagonists, Knight turns Sandringham into the closest thing to a cursed palace that stimulates all the fears and oppressions of the protagonist.

Taking into account her centrality in the script, it was essential that Diana be played by an actress, above all, capable of sustaining an entire feature film without exhausting her audience. Choosing Kristen Stewart Initially, it generated strong mistrust and not only because of its physical features or its American origin. Apart from those who have not yet recovered from their insufferable stage as a youth heroine of the saga Twilight (2008-12), her current detractors can’t stand the repressed acting style that has permeated most of her recent roles. The truth is that it is precisely for this style that Stewart has established herself as an actress in the specialized circuit of international competitions, becoming the only American to obtain a César award for Clouds of Sils Maria (2014) by Frenchman Oliver Assayas. It is also the style that Larraín has taken advantage of to obtain a ghostly and delirious Diana, far from the angelic aura of the original, although at times she also takes advantage of the more expressive side of the actress, one that goes back to her role as a threatened daughter in Panic room (2002).

Aside from adopting his accent, his gestures and his facial appearance, Stewart’s goal is not to trace the historical figure but to become a fabled character credible enough for the public to get carried away. In that sense, within Larraín’s filmography, he is more similar to the “Chilean” characters of Gael García Bernal in No (2012) and Neruda (2016) that at Jackie (2016) by Natalie Portman who did point to a strict incarnation. Stewart’s Diana could perfectly unfold in a theatrical adaptation where historical rigor is the least important. This does not mean that Stewart ceases to represent the different experiences that the true princess went through: that of a scolded daughter-in-law, that of a rejected wife, that of a self-sacrificing mother, that of a heartbroken daughter, and that of a dreamy woman. Both in her interactions with the most inconsequential of servants and in her moments of loneliness, Stewart’s Diana exudes elegance and misery, naivety and impudence, paradoxical qualities that fit the complexity of a more mythological than realistic character. The scenes with her children, particularly the one in the game in the middle of the night, allow the character to preserve the modesty and sweetness that identified the original Diana.

The heterodoxy of Spencer it is not limited to Knight’s daring script or Stewart’s unbridled performance as it also relies on an initially peaceful and idyllic audiovisual atmosphere that soon turns icy and unsettling. On the one hand, French cinematographer Claire Mathon contributes captivating compositions such as those of Portrait of a woman on fire (2019) that could hang from the walls of Sandringham himself. Although it is his first collaboration with Larraín, Mathon manages to accommodate his gaze to the documentary style characteristic of the director’s filmography, honoring the legacy of Sergio Armstrong, also from Chile. It is thus possible to appreciate the shared DNA of Spencer with titles like The club (2015) or Ema (2019) despite the great distance from its cultural universes. On the other hand, the musical compositions of the British Jonny greenwood, also known for his role as a guitarist on Radiohead, bring an explosive charge of strings that corresponds as much to the magnificence of the palace and its surroundings as to Diana’s emotional turbulence. Greenwood undoubtedly renews the sound space of Larraín’s cinema, pushing it towards the wild without ceasing to be contemplative. As a regular contributor to Paul Thomas Anderson, the British composer also brings the film closer to the Chilean to the spirit of an equally insurgent and ambitious Californian.

As his most ambitious work to date, Spencer It comes at a time of redemption for Larraín after the lukewarm reception of his latest strictly Chilean film, Ema, and disapproval of his television adaptation of the Stephen King novel, Lisey’s Story (2021). Spencer rather, it behaves as the logical successor of that powerful bilingual duet of Jackie and Neruda, not only for focusing on transcendental figures of the 20th century but also for following the revisionist approach of the trilogy on Pinochet. Still, Larraín’s latest film also exhibits improved features from his last two works. From Ema it rescues her claim to imperfect motherhood and female liberation, but without its excessive and almost parodic treatment that prevented it from rising as a sensible feminist text. Diana by comparison represents a woman whose biggest mistakes are unintentional or partly caused by the oppressive matriarchy of Elizabeth II. From Lisey’s Story it extracts his approach to fantastic horror and his evocation of magical realism that did not finish curdling in a gringo suburban context (and less on the part of a modest Stephen King). Is not that Spencer fully absorb this Latin American tradition but it does rely on specific elements, especially when it enters the psychological hell of the princess.

If it was already fascinating that a Chilean dared to portray the iconic survivor of one of the greatest tragedies in the history of the United States, it is even more so that now he does the same with the most alive and international deceased in the history of royalty British. With Spencer, Pablo Larraín revalidates his status as iconoclastic director who managed to remove the ghosts of Pinochetism by reviewing the history of his country. Although it may unsettle Diana’s most puritanical followers, hers is a legitimate and miraculous portrait in times of Hollywood complacency and conformism. It also contributes to the democratization of an artistic discipline where there are few directors from the southern hemisphere who represent stories from the north. Spencer it is above all a fable that seems to come from the distant future, conceived by someone who did not live in the time of its protagonist. As if she were Anne Boleyn herself, also rightly invoked in the film, this Diana represents the myth of the princess who sought to rewrite her history, even knowing that her end was written. It can be said that Larraín helps to free the myth from its media armor of the immediate past so that it transcends in a time much further away from ours.