Cristiano Ronaldo can leave Manchester United!

Arrived last summer as one of the star signings on the market after having been on the verge of becoming a reinforcement of Manchester City, Cristiano Ronaldo captures all eyes. He is already 36 years old, however, the voracity and ambition of Setúbal’s know no limits, as can be seen in each game.

It is precisely his hobby and desire to win that could precipitate his farewell to Old trafford just one year after landing. As indicated by the information published by the well-known English newspaper * Express *, the Portuguese player could bet on a change of scenery at the end of the season if the results of the Manchester team are not as expected.

A team with shortcomings

Author of 9 goals in the 12 games he has played with the Red Devils (1 assist), the attacker is proving particularly successful in Champions League, where he has seen the door 5 times in the 4 games he has played. However, this is not enough, as the team has not accompanied him so far. The aforementioned source collects that Cristiano Ronaldo did not return to Manchester United to play the

Europa League, so in case the season does not end in the upper area of ​​the Premier League, and not being able to dispute the next edition of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo’s fate could be in a new team.