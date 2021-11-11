Credit Bureau, which debts take the longest to erase

If you are thinking of ordering a credit or loan to a banking institution, you should know that there is a private entity which is in charge of monitoring the financial behavior of people, it is the Credit bureau.

In this way, banking institutions can detect whether or not users comply with their payments on time, this through a credit history. It is also important that you know that there are certain debts that are not registered in the bureau, but there are others that take longer to erase, we will tell you what they are.

Which debts take the longest to clear

This depends on the amount of debt you have, which will also depend on the validity that it will have in your credit history, this is a list of the main ones:

Debts for up to 25 Investment Units (UDIS), which are equivalent to 174 pesos, disappear after one year

Debts of up to 500 UDIS (3 thousand 496 pesos) will no longer be reflected after two years

In case the debt is 1,000 UDIS (6,993 pesos), it will no longer appear in four years

There are certain debts that never disappear from your credit bureau, these are those that exceed 400 Measurement and Update Units (UMA’s) or 2 and a half million pesos.

So if you are thinking of requesting a credit or loan, you must first evaluate how your credit history is in this entity, so you can have an idea of ​​if it is the ideal time to request it or you must first make some clarification.

