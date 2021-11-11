Conte bans players sandwiches: everything they can’t eat

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.11.2021 13:29:05





The Tottenham he is just debuting technical in the person of the Italian Antonio Conte, who since taking office on November 2 has been in charge of modifying some aspects that were in the club, since according to The Athletic newspaper, DT is stricter in training and game reviews, and to this was added something peculiar: a rigorous diet to eliminate the overweight of your players.

The strategist is clear that his players must improve their physical condition on the field, so “It has revolutionized the nutrition of the club”, given that some players would be overweight.

Given this, the Italian strategist has requested eliminate sandwiches after training (something that is very common in the English team), as well as ketchup and mayonnaise, these two “absolutely forbidden”; what’s more, ttoHe has also asked to eradicate juices, as well as everything that is cooked with oil and butter.

And far from what could be expected, the measures taken by Antonio Conte have been well seen by their players in the Tottenham, since they consider that more progress has been made with the Italian, to the work they had been doing with his previous manager: Nuno Espirito Santo.

Even the defender of the Spurs, Sergio Reguilón, has shown his pleasure in having Conte as a strategist: “you can see that the team is more aggressive and competitive on the field. We believe in the things we practice in boot camp, that’s the way. We have a lot to learn with Conte, he’s incredible, “he concluded.