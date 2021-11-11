Chucky Lozano and Edson Álvarez arrive at the tricolor concentration

The National selection This Monday his first day of work in Indianapolis, where he will have his training base during this week prior to his elimination duel against the United States, next Friday. The Tri He arrived in the American city on Sunday night, and this Monday they began their work week with activities in the gym of the hotel where they are staying.

When the bulk of the team arrived, they were already waiting for them Raul Jimenez, Johan Vasquez and Nestor Araujo, selected who took the flight from Europe direct to USA after his participation last weekend with Wolverhampton, Genoa and Celta Vigo, respectively.

However, they were missing Edson Alvarez and Hirving lozano, who this same Tuesday night touched US soil to report to the green concentration after logistical complications on their long flights. The midfielder and the winger were the only members of the squad that had yet to arrive.

This Monday the players who traveled later and who participated on Sunday afternoon in the MX League, as were the cases of Alfredo Talavera from Pumas UNAM; as well as Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Luis Romo, Orbelín Pineda and Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, from Blue Cross.

The central defender already works within the group Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, from Guadalajara, who took the place of Cesar ‘Puppy’ Montes, who was injured after injuring himself in the match of Monterrey in view of America, last Saturday, carried out in the Aztec stadium and corresponding to the last day of the regular phase of the Apertura 2021 tournament.

The Mexican team will face next Friday his similar from USA at the TQL Stadium, in Cincinnati, at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, in what will be the seventh Octagonal match for both national representatives.

