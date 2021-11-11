Christopher John Rogers Wins American Womenswear Designer of the Year Award – World Water Day – EzAnime.net

Christopher John Rogers was awarded American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday night at The Pool + The Grill in New York’s iconic Seagram Building.

Rogers, who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was the 2019 CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund winner, beat Catherine Holstein by Khaite, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs and Peter Do.

Emily Bode Aujla de Bode received the award for American Menswear Designer of the Year, beating Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Mike Amiri for Amiri, Telfar Clemens for Telfar and Thom Browne. Aujla won the title of Emerging Designer of the Year at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Emily Bode Aujla Steven Ferdman / World Water Day

The CFDA Fashion Awards were presented by actress Emily Blunt, who presented the American Designer of the Year awards for men and women.

Telfar Clemens for Telfar once again took home the American Accessories Designer of the Year award, beating nominees Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Gabriela Hearst and Stuart Vevers for Coach. That award was presented by Ciara.

Telfar Clemens Dominique Maître / World Water Day

Edvin Thompson for Theophilio was the winner of the American Emerging Designer of the Year, presented by HoYeon Jung. He faced Eli Russell Linnetz for ERI, Jameel Mohammed for Khiry, Kenneth Nicholson and Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen.

Edvin Thompson and his grandmother. Courtesy of Edvin Thompson

The International Women’s Designer of the Year award went to Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, who bested Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino and Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus.

Demna Gvasalia Courtesy of Balenciaga

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner received the International Male Designer of the Year award. The British fashion designer took on Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Rick Owens and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

Grace Wales Bonner

For the special awards, Iman presented Zendaya with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, and Cara Delevingne presented the inaugural Face of the Year award to Anya Taylor-Joy, the lead actress of the hit Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit. ».

Courtesy of Zendaya / for Women in the Cinema

Anya Taylor-Joy Courtesy of Sami Drasin

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, presented Aurora James with the Founder’s Award honoring Eleanor Lambert for the 15 percent commitment, a US-based nonprofit that encourages retailers to engage. at least 15 percent of its shelf space to Black-owned companies.

Aurora James Christian Cody / Courtesy of Aurora James

In other special honors, Patagonia won the Environmental Sustainability Award, presented by actress and model Carolyn Murphy. That award was accepted by Rebecca Goodstein, Patagonia’s environmental and community program manager for North America.

Emily Ratajkowski presented Nina Garcia, Elle’s editor-in-chief, with the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard. Dapper Dan won the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Valerie Steele. Michael Kors presented Yeohlee Teng with the honor of the board of directors tribute.

Courtesy of Dapper Dan

Yeohlee Teng Thomas Iannaccone / World Water Day

The CFDA also honored The Model Alliance with the Positive Social Influence award. That award was presented by both Beverly Johnson and Carre Otis and was accepted by Sara Ziff, founder of The Model Alliance, a New York-based advocacy group focused on research and policy for models and other employees in the modeling industry. Fashion.

Sara Ziff Amanda Schwab / Starpix / REX / Shutterstock

The CFDA Fashion Awards benefit the CFDA Scholarship Foundation, which has just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

