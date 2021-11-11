Christian Nodal is compared to Kylie Jenner’s daughter | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Christian nodal he is one of the most popular singers in music Regional MexicanDespite his undoubted success, he is currently involved in a strong controversy with what was his label.

A few days ago, strong rumors began that the record company with which the singer came to work, revealed that he could “Avoid” collaborations with Belinda, Banda Ms or some other artist.

For this reason the interpreter of “The kisses that I gave you” decided to post a video on his Instagram account, in which he clarified that nothing that has been said is true and that he has not received any type of veto.

However something that attracted the attention of users was the physical appearance of the singerSome commented that he looked tired and very different, but others took the opportunity to make memes and jokes on social networks.

As was the case with a post that went viral on Twitter where a person made a comparison between Christian Nodal and the daughter of the renowned socialite Kylie Jenner, named Stormi.

And it is that in the image you can see how a user commented to the Sonoran that he maintained a strong resemblance to the minor, of course the meme in a short time obtained thousands of reactions by his fans.

Many people sent their comments in the publication: “do not bother Stormi”, “Hahaha”, “they have the same look”, “they don’t look alike”, “I’m going to pretend that I didn’t see this and I’ll still be in love”, “it’s your daughter” are some of the comments.

Christian Nodal in love and committed to Belinda

It should be remembered that the singer a couple of months ago announced on his social networks that he would have proposed to Belinda, who said she felt very in love.

Despite the strong criticism that their courtship was supposed to be “publicity”, the couple has been more united than ever, even the “green-eyed” has accompanied Nodal in his last concerts.