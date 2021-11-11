Chris Pratt also creates his own meme with the Super Mario movie and it’s cool

One of the biggest surprises of the past month was the announcement of the cast that would lend their voice to the characters of the Super Mario movie, the most surprising being the fact that Chris Pratt would be the one who would bring Mario to life on the big screen, which has obviously brought dozens of memes on social networks.

However, it seems that the Internet is not going to get rid of even Chris Pratt himself being the one to make jokes about it, since the actor has shared a video on his Instagram account in which we can see him in one of the most iconic scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy, although with certain changes.

And, as you can see at the end of this news, Christ Pratt comes out characterized as Mario, being in this case the Gem of Power one of the classic Super Stars that grant invincibility to the character. In this way, some of the characteristic sounds of the plumber saga have been included.

Obviously, we will not see any of this in the film, since, for now, Ronan the Accuser has not been portrayed by Jack Black in any of his big screen appearances, so there is still time to see something like that on the big screen.

Jokes aside, what we do have to remember is that the cast of the Super Mario movie, which could be revealed in 2020, will not leave anyone indifferent, since it will feature Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, the aforementioned Jack Black as Bowser among others who were even known before his announcement.

For the rest, and even completely ignoring the plot that the Super Mario Bros movie will follow, it must be said that it is being developed by Illumination, who are ** the creative minds behind the Minions, Pets, Sing! among other works. If you are interested in seeing Mario and his friends on the big screen remember that, unless delayed, the film will hit theaters on December 21, 2022, the date being able to vary more or less depending on the region.