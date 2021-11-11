Chivas fans get excited for the fantasy jersey

Chivas de Guadalajara He is one of the benchmarks in Mexican soccer when it comes to talking about shirts. The uniforms of the rojiblancos in each tournament end up setting the standard in terms of innovation and style, hence that of the Flock is one of the best-selling shirts semester after semester in the League MX.

In social networks, a ‘fantasy’ design created by the user “Vatioz” went viral, breaking all the schemes. With thin and thick vertical lines all over the front, the combination of red, blue and a darker, whiter tone, recreate a visual game that gives the shirt a hypnotic air.

According to the description in the post, this model would be the ideal as the second occupation for Chivas for the Clausura 2022, an institution that has historically always favored red and white as its flagship colors when it comes to playing home duels. When going home they have tried to innovate with different shades without straying too far from the essence of the team.

“All your designs are very good, better than those of the brand itself”, one of the users on social networks spoke. This Twitter account is dedicated to the creation of conceptual jerseys for each of the Aztec football teams, but Chivas is the one that has had the best reception by the tweeting community.

