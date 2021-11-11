Chinese cell phone brands that you can buy in Good End 2021

Probably, users who plan to buy a mobile intelligent in this Good End they will have at the beginning of their list some product of Samsung or Apple, since according to the data agency Canaly’s they were the most requested brands of mobile devices during the first three months of 2021, with 76.5 and 52.4 million units sold, respectively.

However, it is important to emphasize that the innovations of Korean and American companies are not the only ones most requested, nor the ones that are best adapted to the needs of users. Chinese technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in the market, as it has the first place in exports of mobile phones and other wireless networks, with 42.9 percent of production worldwide, according to 2019 data from the Complexity Observatory. Economic (OEC).

In such a way, for those people who are not guided by the social discourse of what is “good” and want something cheap and quality, they can also choose equipment from Chinese brands with potential such as Motorola, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus , Realme, Vivo, among others.

Chinese cell phone brands that are a good option for the Good End

Motorola (from Lenovo): Since 1928, Motorola has generated American technology. In fact, 83 years later, Google acquired the brand, to develop inexpensive mid-range mobile devices; From this union the Moto G family arose, but it was until January 29, 2014 when the Beijing company, Lenovo, bought Motorola Mobility for almost 2.9 billion dollars, that is, almost 60 billion pesos.

The transition of owners generated a change in the equipment that, today, benefits consumers. An example of this is a better load capacity that some versions have, such as the Edge 20 Pro, with 4,500 milliamps (mAh). While the iPhone 13 Pro is eight thousand pesos more expensive and barely exceeds three thousand mAh, as mentioned by the editor of Mac Rumors, Joe Ressignol on his Twitter account. Therefore, this or other Motorola devices are perfect to take advantage of the Good End offers.

Huawei: In the late 1980s, the Shenzhen company was nothing more than a sales representative, but over time it focused its business on telecommunications and made its way into the development of smartphones. And, in 2017, it distributed more than 153 million mobile devices worldwide, following the announcement of the first Mate 10 artificial intelligence (AI) device and its contributions to the development of 5G networks.

The problems for Huawei began after spy scandals and trade sanctions that the US government implemented, leading Google to reject the ties and therefore the use of its browser and applications. Despite this, the Chinese company continued on its way, to specialize in phones whose attraction is focused on capturing images and videos in 4K with the HUAWEI nova 9 that has the Ultravision Camera System of 50 megapixels and sensors with filters of color for low-light locations.

Xiaomi: another Chinese brand that has won over users, due to the benefits it offers for the cost of its equipment, which makes it a good option for those who were thinking of acquiring a Samsung on the Good End.

In a comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Samsung S21 Plus they maintain the same 8 gigabyte (GB) RAM memory, a 5G mobile network and 250 GB of storage, but the first focuses on quality in capturing photos and video. , by having 108 megapixels – almost twice the Samsung -, as well as improvements in the colors and smoothness of the images.

OPPO, Vivo, OnePlus and Realme: four firms headed by the company BKK Electronics that produce Chinese smartphones at affordable prices for consumers, but it does not mean that they are of lower quality. In fact, in 2017, the sum of device sales between OPPO and Vivo was 199 million, to position itself as the third largest consumer company in the world, after Samsung and Apple.

So far the newest is OPPO’s Reno series. The Model Six provides users with the best features for portraits and videos with the help of AI Brokeh Flare, the adjustments it makes in low light shots, adding facial beautification, elements that are useful when creating content on social networks . The rear and front cameras are 64 -in addition to the wide angle and macro- and 32 megapixels. So, it is not necessary to spend 20 thousand pesos for a cell phone that covers one of the main needs of users.

Who leads the Chinese cell phone market?

According to the analysis of the Hong Kong data organization Counterpoint Research, in July 2020 OPPO started with a market share in China of approximately 15 percent. However, earlier this year, it reached a 20 percent share, following the release of the Reno versions.

It even surpassed Huawei, which only managed to reach 16 percent of the market, which allowed OPPO to position itself as the number one brand in the Asian country. However, in Mexico, the BKK Electronics firm remains in the third place of the brands with the highest demand, followed by Motorola and Samsung, as reported by the aforementioned analysis entity.

If you still have not decided on a cell phone, you have little time to research, compare prices and features that suit your needs. Remember that the Good End will take place from November 10 to 16.