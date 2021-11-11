Checo Pérez sees the Brazilian GP as an opportunity to stay on the podium

The Mexican Sergio perez (Red Bull), room in the Formula One World Cup, which last Sunday celebrated its fifteenth podium in the premier category, the third in a row, finishing third before its fans in Mexico -where your Dutch partner Max verstappen strengthened his leadership – declared, with a view to Brazilian Grand Prix next weekend that this will be “a new opportunity to improve for the team and for him.”

“It is another opportunity to improve for the team and for me. This season has shown how quickly things can change, so we have to make sure that those changes are only positive for us this week,” he commented ‘Czech’, which adds 165 points and is fourth in a World Cup that Verstappen he commands with 312 and a half, 19 more than the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes); and in whose championship of constructors Red bull it is only one point from the ‘silver arrows’.

“I’ve had three podiums in a row and I feel like it comes down to getting to know the car better and better, so I’ll take that momentum to Brazil and I hope to take advantage of it, “he commented Sergio perez, born in Guadalajara Jalisco) 31 years ago, he admitted that it was “sensational” to become the first Mexican to get on the podium at the Big prize of his country.

“It was wonderful to have my whole family there, on the podium; it was very emotional for all of them; it was a really intense week, the weekend was even more so and I am very happy with the result, that my team won and that I have achieved a podium, “he said, about what happened in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, ‘Czech’, who still has within his grasp, in the four remaining races, third place in the drivers’ championship, in which the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) It is twenty points ahead of it.

The Mexican pointed out, however, that not much time was wasted with celebrations. “It was a great result in my country, but ultimately we have to move forward immediately and focus on this ‘triple program’,” he stated Sergio, in reference to the second weekend followed by races that will rise to three the next, when in the F1 debuted on Qatar Grand Prix.

“Now, then, we are going to Brazil and as a team we have to keep pushing hard, because we are in a very strong position as the season draws to a close, “he declared.” We are about to lead the Constructors’ Championship but in the end none of that matters at this time, what matters is the final classification, so we will continue to press until the end of the season, “he said.