Checo adapted well to Red Bull, in a car designed for Verstappen

The Spanish driver highlighted the performances of his Mexican colleague in a very complicated and fast car

You can enjoy F1 on Star +, subscribe here.

The Spanish Fernando Alonso, two-time champion of the Formula 1, highlighted the adaptation that the Mexican has had Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez in its first season with Red Bull, where he adds five podiums throughout the season and ties together three third places in a row.

In a press conference with Mexican media, the Alpine team driver said that ‘Czech’ Pérez has adapted in a good way to the team of Red bull, which has as a star pilot Max verstappen, current leader of the drivers’ championship.

The Spanish Alonso highlighted the adaptation of ‘Checo’ to Red Bull. EFE

“I think it has had a good adaptation to Red Bull, it is not an easy car, it is a very fast car, but also very designed for Verstappen who has been in the team for many years, that adaptation period is never as short as we would like, but Checo I think he has done very good performances, ”said Alonso.

Alonso He acknowledged that, together with Carlos Sainz, they must try harder than the English drivers, who are favorites in the eyes of the teams to occupy a seat in the seats.

“We are both Latino, we are in a very British world where we have more difficulties than British pilots,” he said.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

In the same vein, he added that “the doors open more easily to a British driver” and are also the favorites of the press.

“The world of Formula 1 is dominated by the British both in the teams and in the press, as in everything, that extra difficulty, that having to do a little more to have to be recognized, I think it has happened to me and Sergio ( Pérez) in our careers ”, he commented.

Fernando Alonso highlighted the performance of Checo Pérez in 2021, where he is fourth in the drivers’ championship and pointed out that this is the first time in a decade that the Mexican has a car to fight for victories and podiums in the Gran Circo.

“It went very well. Very well. It’s the first year that he really has a car to fight for wins, podiums and pole positions. “