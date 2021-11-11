Check out Billie Eilish’s special appearance on “Sesame Street”

Eilish is on the special guest list on the show’s 52nd season | Sesame Workshop

Throughout 52 consecutive seasons, through diverse actors and members of the constantly changing production team through the years, “Sesame Street” has established itself as one of the most important family-oriented educational programs on American television. , in addition to having extensions to your franchise in countries around the world.

The series produced by the team of The Jim Henson Company has stood out with the sporadic appearance of the classic cast of “The Muppets” in the program, in addition to always having the participation of guest artists, with Billie Eilish being the most recent to join the Program.

Eilish, who is still in the middle of promoting her second album “Happier Than Ever”, has joined Count Contar (Count von Count in English) to sing a familiar version of the song lending its title to the album, adapting the lyrics so that be a celebration of the happiness that counting gives.

Season 52 of “Sesame Street” will officially premiere on November 11. Eilish was recently confirmed as part of the special guests for the season, which includes names like Jon Batiste, Kacey Musgraves, Anderson Paak, actress Keke Palmer, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

In the framework of Halloween celebrations, Billie Eilish was part of a special concert of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, in which the themes of the film were performed completely live with an orchestra included. Eilish took on the role of Sally, performing the classic ballad “Saly’s Song.” He also joined his voice in a duet with composer Danny Elfman on the song “Simply Meant To Be.”

The presentation also featured the participation of the musician and comedian “Weird” Al Yankovic and the actors Paul Reubens and Ken Page, who played Lock and Oogie Boogie, respectively in the film. At the event, Elfman also performed some songs from his old rock group Oingo Boingo.