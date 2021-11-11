celebrities who celebrate 11/11 happily and without a partner this year

This Thursday, November 11, Singles’ Day is celebrated, a festival that originated in a Chinese university in 1993 in which being single is proudly celebrated. The choice of the date is not accidental, as it was taken advantage of by the fact that the number one represents a single person.





In principle, this ‘festival’ was only celebrated among men, but with the passage of time, it began to be celebrated also among women. Today, it is a celebration for the pride of singles that has crossed borders, also becoming a very attractive festival of offers at an international level.

But who are the most coveted singles of the moment? 2021 seems to be the year of breakups, which has made more people enjoy for the first time what it means to enjoy life alone.

Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas remains single since the announcement of his divorce from Sara Carbonero. Instagram / @ ikercasillas

The Real Madrid exporter surprised everyone after he and the mother of his two children, Sara Carbonero, confirmed their break. A movie love with a historical kiss included in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which came to an end earlier this year. They both have an enviable relationship, and Sara seems to have regained her illusion together with cantaor Kiki Morente. Iker, for his part, spent the first summer as a bachelor with his family and friends, but also with a mysterious young woman of whom no further information was given except that he worked as an architect in the Valladolid city hall and had nothing to do with the characters of the social chronicle. Nothing more is known about that alleged relationship, which makes Iker one of the golden singles this year.

Aida Domènech, Dulceida

Dulceida more recovered than ever after the separation from his wife, Alba Paul. FELIX VALIENTE

Aida Domènech, Dulceida, is one of the most famous network personalities in our country. She started recording videos on the sofa at home and today there is no brand that does not want to work with her, also internationally. The influencer He surprised last summer by announcing the break with his wife, Alba Paul, which he confirmed at the beginning of the fall. Now, the Catalan begins a new life as a single woman, after being forced to make a break in her professional life after a life crisis that took her away from what she likes the most and being able to take care of herself. Now, come back stronger than ever and wanting to be happy. Although it is rumored that you could be meeting a person right now, only time will tell if it consolidates as a new relationship.

Manuel Martos

The singer and music executive lives his first Singles Day. GTRES

Another of the couples that surprised with their breakup in 2021 was the one formed by Amelia Bono and Manuel Martos, who ended their love after 15 years of relationship that resulted in four children in common. Both admitted that their love and affection would be the same from now on, and that they would give everything to continue living like this with their children. Manuel Martos, son of singer Rafael and executive of Universal Music Spain, thus became one of the golden singles of this year. Amelia, for her part, seems to be excited again, although neither of them wanted to give details.

Miguel Angel Silvestre

The actor enjoys being single between work projects. Instagram / @ miguelangelsilvestre

Miguel Ángel Silvestre is one of the most attractive and desired actors on the national scene, and he has been raising passions among his followers for years. His fame as a heartthrob has crossed the big screen, and proof of this are the women he has managed to steal the hearts of in recent years. Despite his fame, the actor has always been very discreet with his private life. His most mediatic relationship and one of the longest was the one he had with the actress Blanca Suárez, but a few months ago he confirmed that he was single again.

Kim kardashian

The reality star has become one of the golden bachelors. Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Last February, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced that they decided to go their separate ways after seven years of marriage and four children together. The couple, one of the most famous and powerful internationally, broke up a marriage for which they had already been fighting for several months, mainly due to the rapper’s erratic behavior. The socialite decided to end their relationship, starting a new stage as a single that continues to this day. Of course, it could last a short time, because there are already many rumors that suggest that he would have recovered the illusion of love with the comedian and actor Pete Davidson. Only time will tell if this relationship prospers, although for now, it seems that they are having a great time.

Jon kortajarena

Jon Kortajarena raises passions. GTRES

Jon Kortajarena is our most international model and one of the actors with the most promising future on the national scene since his debut on the big screen in Fursby Eduardo Casanova; Bilbao’s ‘top’ Jon Kortajarena seems to have still not found his better half since he broke up with British actor Luke Evans in 2015: “I’m still open to love despite all the scars,” he confessed a while ago. The model will have no problem finding a partner if she wishes, but for now, she spends this day single.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has been single since 2017. GTRES

Bradley Cooper is one of the most popular actors on the international scene, but he has almost always had a busy heart. The actor has been related to fellow actresses Jennifer Esposito, with whom he was married for a year; Renée Zellweger or Zoe Saldana. He was also joined by the models Suki Waterhouse and the Russian Irina Shayk, with whom he had his only daughter. Since his breakup in 2017, he has not known another relationship, so the actor spends this year single again.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards red carpet OConnor-Arroyo / AFF-USA.com

Selena Gómez triumphantly returned to the small screen thanks to the series Only murders in the building . It is known by all that the couple that has most marked the American actress and singer has been Justin Bieber, and although some men have passed through her life, the truth is that the young woman is officially single since the fall of 2017, when she broke up. with singer The Weeknd. That was his worst year, as he had to undergo a kidney transplant that changed his life. Since then, Selena has dedicated herself and her health, and it was not until a few weeks ago that rumors of a possible new relationship began, this time with fellow actor Chris Evans. Of course, neither of them has confirmed anything about it, so, officially, Selena continues to enjoy her singleness.

Jesus Castro

Jesús Castro ended his relationship with Alba Casillas a month ago. GTRES

The actor Jesús Castro announced last spring his romance with Alba Casillas, an attractive young woman who, in addition to being a cousin of Iker Casillas, appeared as a tronista on the TV show Women, men and viceversa in 2016. After months of love and showing their relationship on social networks, their relationship ended a month ago, with Alba confirming that they were no longer together and attributing their sudden separation to the “strong character” of the artist. The actor faces this single date and starting a new stage, in which he will continue to enjoy multiple professional successes.

Brad Pitt

The actor is one of the golden singles since his divorce from Angelina Joilie. GTRES

After a breakup that many regretted after the end of his relationship with Jennifer Aniston and a rather dramatic divorce with Angelina Jolie, mother of his six children, Brad Pitt has only known rather sporadic relationships. The last one related him to the singer and actress Andra Ray, with whom the actor would have been seen flirting during the Golden Globes ceremony this year. However, Brad Pitt remains the eternal single, and only time will determine if there is another woman who will be able to compromise her heart.

