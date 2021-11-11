Celebrate Life, a meeting to analyze the main scientific challenges of medicine after the pandemic – Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx.- The most recent pandemic forced science to act quickly, considering the knowledge generated around the world and developing joint actions to combat a virus that has required diagnostic tests, vaccines and drugs produced in record time. The presence of the virus is not over, and one of the great lessons is that science and health must take a new course to face the challenges of the future.

But are we aware of this impact? This November 24 at 9.30am in Mexico, Roche Latin America will hold the event “Celebrate Life: science changes our lives”, in which, on the occasion of its 125th anniversary, the main scientific advances and how they have been key to the development of Latin America and the world will be reviewed. In addition, the future of science will be analyzed and how technologies will need to be rethought to support the post-pandemic society.

The event will be attended by the doctor and prominent scientist from Stanford and Harvard universities, Daniel kraft, who will present his ideas on the future of health and the role of science after COVID-19. Will also attend Rolf Hoenger, Roche Pharma’s area head for Latin America; Marilú Acosta, Master in Public Health and Health Promotion from the Henri Poincaré Institute in France; André Medici, an international health and social economist in Washington DC; and Antonio Vergara, Roche Diagnóstica area head for Latin America.

Regarding the future of applied science in medicine, Daniel Kraft, main speaker of “Celebrate Life”, explains that “the convergence of accelerated technologies is rapidly enabling the reinvention of smarter, more widely available and more personalized healthcare, accelerating science from discovery to clinical trials to public health”.

For Rolf Hoenger, president of Roche Latam, science must advance to improve the quality of health, and benefit patients effectively. “We need to invest more and better in health, from research and development of innovative solutions, to their integration into health systems to reach patients faster”.

Antonio Vergara points out that “Through alliances between the public and private sectors, as well as academia, non-governmental organizations and multilateral organizations, they have the ability to gather resources to promote science, both in the short and long term.”.

However, faced with an uncertain future, the question arises: what does the future of science and medicine require to cope with challenging contexts? For Marilú Acosta, the objective of medicine should be the preservation of health, and not its recovery. “If there is not a frank modification of the sector, of the power of health in the hands of those who exercise it, the future of medicine and health will be a contraction to such a degree that society would go into a decline not only in health, but even in health. development of humanity”.

An idea that André Medici agrees with, who argues that before understanding what the challenges of knowledge are, it is necessary to separate the structural and conjunctural problems to be solved. For example, the fragmented pluralism of the health offer, non-integrative care and the lack of management mechanisms are structural problems that, according to the economist, threaten a good delivery of medicine to the population of Latin America and the world.

“Celebrate Life” will be issued this November 24, and broadcast free of charge for all of Latin America from 11:30 in the morning, Chilean time. Those interested in learning more about the event can visit www.celebrateliferoche.com for more details.

DZ