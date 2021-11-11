Cartagena celebrates 210 years of independence: the anniversary of November 11 | Society

On November 11, 1918, the armistice that put an end to the “Great War” that took place in Europe between 1914 and 1918 was signed – in the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month. soldiers from five continents and caused about 20 million deaths and hundreds of thousands of mutilated and missing.

Other ephemeris of November 11

1811.- The Colombian city of Cartagena de Indias declares itself independent from the government of the Spanish Crown.

1817.- Francisco Javier Mina “the guerrilla”, the Spanish military man, the nephew of Espoz and Mina, is shot in Mexico as a traitor.

1838.- The dictatorship of José Fructuoso Rivera, first president of the Republic, begins in Uruguay, whose mandate lasted until 1843.

1887.- The national anthem of Colombia is sung for the first time, with lyrics by Rafael Núñez and music by Oreste Sindici.

1889.- In the United States, Washington joins the federation as state number 42.

1918.- In Austria, Carlos I resigns as Head of State. He was the last emperor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which was dissolved that day, coinciding with the end of the First World War.

1921.- US President Warreng Harding inaugurates the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, near Washington.

1951.- Juan Domingo Perón is reelected president of Argentina. It is the first time that women have exercised their right to vote, to which Eva Perón, the president’s wife, contributed.

1961.- The government of Venezuela, chaired by Rómulo Betancourt, breaks diplomatic relations with Cuba.

1965.- Unilateral declaration of the independence of Rhodesia, which ends British sovereignty in that territory.

1966.- The American space agency, NASA, launches the manned spacecraft Gemini 12, the last flight of the Gemini program to develop techniques for future lunar flights.

1975.- After a long war, Angola becomes independent from Portugal through the Treaty of Alvor, the result of the negotiations that took place in the seaside resort of that coastal town in the Portuguese Algarve.

1991.- The single “Black or White” by the American singer, songwriter and dancer, Michael Jackson, is released.

1992.- The General Synod of the Anglican Church of England breaks with more than 400 years of tradition and approves the priestly ordination of women.

1994.- The Austrian Parliament ratifies Austria’s incorporation into the European Union (EU) on January 1, 1995.

1996.- In Chile, the IV Ibero-American Summit is closed with the “Declaration of Viña del Mar”, which advocates the defense of the democratic model against the authoritarian one.

1997.- The UNESCO approves in Paris the Universal Declaration on the Human Genome, the Genetic Heritage of Humanity and Human Rights, the first international text that reconciles freedom of investigation and protection of humanity.

2000.- In Austria, 155 people die in the fire of an underground funicular that leads to the Kitzsteinhorn glacier, in the Austrian Alps.

2004.- Yaser Arafat, the first president of the Palestinian National Authority, dies in a military hospital in Paris.

2006.- In Japan, Sony’s PlayStation3 (PS3), the most anticipated console of the year, goes on sale.

2010.- The Kurdish leader, Yalal Talabani is reelected president of Iraq.

2013.- They discover in the Choco natural park (Dominican Republic) the largest underwater cave on the island of Hispaniola.

2015.- Slovenia erects a fence on the border with Croatia due to the growing arrival of refugees from Syria.

2019.- The kings of Spain travel to Cuba, coinciding with the 500th anniversary of the founding of Havana, in what is the first bilateral state visit of a king to the former colony.

2016.- In Argentina, the Justice confirms the prosecution of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in the case investigating the sale, by the Central Bank, of dollar futures contracts at the end of her government in 2015.

2019.- In Bolivia, Evo Morales accepts exile from Mexico “for humanitarian reasons”, after resigning the country’s Presidency, forced by the military and in the midst of a serious crisis after the October 20 elections that resulted elected for a fourth term, but in which the OAS detailed irregularities.

2020.- Australian scientists discover a hitherto unknown species of gigantic monk seal, which lived three million years ago in the Southern Hemisphere.

November 11 births

1885.- George S. Patton, American military man.

1898.- René Clair, French film director.

1917.- Manuel Alexandre Abarca, Spanish actor.

1926.- José Manuel Caballero Bonald, Spanish writer.

1928.- Carlos Fuentes, writer and Mexican diplomat.

1942.- Juan Ignacio Pardo Suárez, “Juan Pardo”, Spanish singer and composer.

[1945-Daniel Ortega, Sandinista president of Nicaragua.

1958.- Luz Casal, Spanish singer.

1962.- Demi Moore, American actress.

1974.- Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio, American actor.

November 11 deaths

1855.- Soren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher and writer.

1976.- Alexander Calder, American sculptor.

2003.- Miquel Martí i Pol, Spanish poet.

2004.- Yaser Arafat, Palestinian leader and president of the ANP.

2007.- Delbert Mann, American film director.

2010.- Dino de Laurentiis, Italian film producer.

2016.- Pedro Fernández Castillejos “Perico Fernández”, Spanish boxer.

2017.- Gregorio Esteban Sánchez, “Chiquito de la Calzada”, Spanish comedian.

2019.- Teresa Pinto Coelho Telles da Silva, Portuguese fado singer.

