Carmen Salinas is hospitalized for EMERGENCY; all about your health

Carmen Salinas Lozano, better known as Carmelita Salinas, was hospitalized emergency at dawn this Thursday, November 11, due to an unexpected change in health; It was around 2:00 in the morning when a private ambulance arrived at the Star Medica hospital located on Yucatan and Tonalá streets, Colonia Roma, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, in the Mexico City.

Actress, politician and businesswoman She was admitted for a stroke and is intubated. So far his state of Health as no official statement has been issued.

Televisa Espectáculos confirmed the news in its news segments, however it did not contribute more information.

What happened to Carmen Salinas?

According to some reports in networks, the actress would have been hospitalized for a cerebral vascular disease, known to be an alteration in neurons, which causes decreased blood flow in the brain, accompanied by brain disorders momentarily or permanently.

East suffering It is classified into 2 subtypes: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Although it has not transcended major information, it is expected that in a short time the health status of the actress and businesswoman.

Recently, the producer of “Aventurera” published a photo on her account Instagram where he appears young with his son Pedro “Pedrito” Ernesto Plascencia Salinas, who was just a child.

Carmen Salinas’s family clarifies her health status

“The Salinas family shares with them that the first actress, Mrs. Carmen Salinas, is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her. Out of the respect and affection that my aunt expresses to the press, they will be kept informed about the state of health and evolution “, the text shared by her nephew Gustavo Briones.

