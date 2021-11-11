Carmen Salinas is hospitalized for a stroke and is in a coma | Famous

Carmen Salinas is in intensive care at a Mexico City hospital after suffering a stroke. Gustavo Briones, 82-year-old nephew of the actress, confirmed the cause of the hospitalization to the program ‘Al Aire con Paola’.
Briones also reported, in an interview with Edgar Pérez for Despierta América, that Carmen Salinas is “very serious” and in a “natural coma.” The actress remains on assisted respiration.
Salinas’s nephew detailed the moments before she was hospitalized for the stroke: “The girls spoke to me, they told me I was fainted, we spoke to the ambulance and we already got here, the ambulance arrived very quickly, in a matter of minutes”.
Previously, the family of the Aventurera producer had shared a statement: “The Salinas family shares with them that the first actress, Ms. Carmen Salinas, is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where doctors specialists take care of it ”.
“Because of the respect and affection that my aunt expresses to the press, they will be kept informed about the state of health and evolution,” he said.
According to Infobae, ‘Carmelita’ was admitted to a hospital in the Roma neighborhood at around 2 am on Thursday.
The actress has not stopped working. He is currently recording the melodrama ‘My fortune is loving you’, by Televisa.
“Look what a beautiful family I have, in the soap opera”, reads his last tweet published on Wednesday, where he appears in a photo next to other actors.
Carmen Salinas: actress, producer and politician
Although she has worked in more than three dozen soap operas, as an artist she has also been remembered as a producer in the successful musical ‘Aventurera’, where Itatí Cantoral, Edith González, Niurka Marcos and other artists stood out as dancers; as well as for her role as a bar companion in films such as ‘La pulquería’ or ‘Las cariñosas’ and her enormous charisma that has made her an integral part of Mexican popular culture.
Lately, young people popularized her on social media, making her the queen of memes.