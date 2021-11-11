Carmen Salinas is hospitalized for a stroke and is in a coma | Famous

Although she has worked in more than three dozen soap operas, as an artist she has also been remembered as a producer in the successful musical ‘Aventurera’, where Itatí Cantoral, Edith González, Niurka Marcos and other artists stood out as dancers; as well as for her role as a bar companion in films such as ‘La pulquería’ or ‘Las cariñosas’ and her enormous charisma that has made her an integral part of Mexican popular culture.