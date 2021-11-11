Carmen Salinas is admitted to emergency care after suffering a stroke

Carmen Salinas placeholder image is hospitalized, the famous woman who gave a personality to the cinema of the 70s and 80s was admitted to emergency at dawn on November 11.

Although the causes of his hospitalization are unknown so far, various means indicate that it is due to a possible stroke that would have suffered the actress.

Relatives of Carmen Salinas placeholder image They released a statement to publicize the first details about the health of women who have become a benchmark in the midst of entertainment.

What is known about the health of the actress Carmen Salinas after being admitted to the hospital?

“The Salinas family shares with them that the first actress Mrs. Carmen Salinas She is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her. Because of the respect and affection that my aunt expresses to the press, they will be kept informed about the state of health and evolution. Yours sincerely Gustavo Briones ”, can be read in a statement.

The actress She is in intensive care in a hospital in Mexico City in the Roma neighborhood, where she is treated for the situation she presented during the early hours of November 11.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image, 88 years old, is currently part of the cast of the Televisa telenovela “My fortune is loving you”; where attached to her roots, she personifies an elderly woman who is focused on her family and traditions.

The actress rose to stardom thanks to her role as “La corcholata”; In addition, he is considered a reference character in fictional cinema and the new Mexican realism where he managed to capture a new face of the Mexican population in the film industry of the time.

Carmen Salinas has become extremely popular in recent times because whenever a controversy arises, she is the first to express her opinions regarding the situations that occur in the middle of the show.

Information in development …

