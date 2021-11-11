Carmen Salinas: Her successful career in television, ficheras and even Hollywood

In 2004 he was able to work in Hollywood, thanks to the fact that he appeared in the movie “Man on Fire”, starring Denzel Washington.

The actress Carmen Salinas was hospitalized in an emergency and entered intensive care due to a stroke and at the moment it is known that she is in a coma. Throughout his career he stood out in film, theater, television and even in politics, and his charisma made him win the hearts of the public.

Carmen Salinas Lozano was an actress and producer who was born on October 5, 1939 in Torreón, Coahuila. Since she was little she showed her taste for acting and even for imitation, since at first, before appearing on television and in the cinema, she stood out for giving shows in various places, including El teatro blanquita, where she imitated different personalities like Celia Cruz or La Tigresa.

Carmen Salinas and her time on television Her first opportunity on television with the telenovela “La vecdad” by producer Ernesto Alonso, where she played a woman named Cuca. This production began airing in 1964.

Little by little, the actress gained popularity thanks to her participation in different soap operas, among them “The Devil’s Smile”, “María Mercedes” or “María la del barrio”, which were starred by Thalía.

Other soap operas in which he worked were: “Hug me very strong”, “Wedding veil”, “Until the money separates us”, “My heart is yours”, “My husband has a family” and the last “My fortune is loving you ”.

Carmen Salinas on the big screen

Although many of us remember her for her work in different soap operas, the truth is that Carmen Salinas had the opportunity to participate in important films, some of them in the so-called fichera film era.

Carmen Salinas acted in more than 50 films, the first of which was “La vida inutil de Pito Pérez”, which premiered in 1970 and was directed by Roberto Gavaldón; among other productions are: “Bellas de noche”, “Tivoli”, “Federal District”, “Carnival night”, “All power”, “The other family”, among many more.

The famous woman was very active in show business until 1993 when she retired from the stage after learning that her son –and also the son of pianist Plascencia– Pedro Plascencia had cancer. One year later: he died.

In 2004 he was able to work in Hollywood, thanks to the fact that he appeared in the movie “Man on Fire”, starring Denzel Washington and under the direction of Tony Scott.

Carmen Salinas attended the film’s world premiere, which was held at the Mann National Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Carmen Salinas and her political career

In 2015, Carmen Salinas was a deputy for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and indicated that she would find an adequate way to support those in need, despite “not knowing politics” she would learn and wanted to do so. Her role as a deputy gave something to talk about and caused controversy.

With information from Millennium