Cardi B welcomes her second baby with Offset and shares it on Instagram

Probably one of the most talked about pregnancies of 2021 is that of Cardi B, and is that the rapper has made her second motherhood a viral affair since her followers noticed that in that memorable presentation of the Grammy 2021 she was already expecting her baby. Of course the announcement of his birth had to be up to par and the WAP interpreter has revealed that she received gave birth to her son number 2.

Cardi B receives her second baby

Cardi B, originally from Washington Heights, published a tender image with her baby in her arms, still from the hospital, yes, covered with a Louis Vuitton blanket (because of course, it’s about Cardi B). It is seen accompanied by his partner, also rapper Offset and they both look at their newborn whose name is still unknown.

The image that has accumulated more than seven million ‘likes’ in just a few hours has a simple caption in which the date of baby’s birth: September 4, 2021, accompanied by some emojis that would indicate the male sex of the new son of Cardi B. The couple has received all kinds of congratulations: from supermodel Linda Evangelista, to Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, to actress Ruby Rose.

This is Cardi B’s second child with Offset, his partner for four years. Although they announced their divorce last year, months later they also announced their reconciliation, a news that was consolidated at the 2021 BET Awards, where a very pregnant rapper shared her jubilation alongside her husband on stage. Now it only remains to say: Congratulations, Cardi B!