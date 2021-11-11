Cardi B: star of the red carpet in a vintage Mugler dress

As is customary, Cardi B has returned to be a protagonist on the red carpet. At the opening of the exhibition, ‘Thierry Mugler, Couturissime’ —A retrospective of the French designer’s work at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris — the Grammy-winning rapper came with a vintage design of Haute couture, an avant-garde bodycon dress Mugler (from the collection Haute couture fall / winter 1995, to be exact).

The crimson color set was made up of a dazzling dress with a corset of crystals and sequins. To add drama, the singer, Cardi B, he wore opera-style gloves and an imposing hooded coat with feather trim.

Cardi B wearing a Mugler design. Getty Images / Marc Piasecki

The singer, or ‘Mugler Mami’ as she refers to herself on Instagram, gave birth to her second child a few months ago, and clearly decided to celebrate the occasion by collaborating with one of her favorite fashion houses.

In 2019, thanks to the friendship in the world of fashion that her stylist established, Kollin carter, and the legendary French designer, Cardi B broke the internet by showing up at the Grammys with a look archive of the same collection, which on that occasion reminded ‘The Birth of Venus’ by Botticelli. ‘That dress is worth not being able to walk. I knew she would be delighted to tiptoe across the carpet, ‘stylist Kollin Carter told Vogue.

What else can we expect from Cardi B now that he’s back on the scene? Plus looks Mugler, please.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk