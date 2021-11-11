Cardi B prepared chiles en nogada for Angélica María.

Digital Millennium

The American artist Cardi B, surprised the internet by showing her culinary skills, nothing more and nothing less than cooking some chiles en nogada, one of the most representative dishes of Mexican gastronomy for another great artist: Angelica Maria.

The video was released this afternoon, where the rapper confessed to being a big fan of call “Bride from Mexico “ and she even seemed nervous to be in the company of the actress.

Cardi B has Trinidadian and Dominican roots, so through this dish he commemorated the Hispanic Heritage Month. All this within his program transmitted by Facebook ‘Cardi Tries’ where the luxury avoided was Angélica María.

In the chapter he had as a special guest the actress and model Indya Moore. Also, the rapper visited the Mexican restaurant La Casita in Los Angeles with Jamie Martín Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu, chefs who taught him how to prepare Mexican, Dominican, Salvadoran and Peruvian food.

“We cook this ourselves, I really hope you like it. I am very nervous because I have never tried this dish and I don’t know if I cooked it well, but my friends helped me “, the singer mentioned to the Mexican actress when she presented the dish.

Who is Cardi B?

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, is an American rapper, songwriter and actress. Raised in the Bronx, He was part of various street gangs, which led to an extremely turbulent childhood and adolescence

At 19, he got a job as a stripper, and therefore underwent plastic surgeries to obtain higher tips. In 2013, he began to gain popularity on social media., and in 2015 he finally rose to fame starring in the sixth season of the reality show. Love & Hip Hop: New York.

His stage name is an abbreviation of his childhood nickname, Bacardi. He has collaborated with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ozuna and Maroon 5.

