Car Brands Sign Global Agreement; no more gasoline cars by 2040

Right now, world leaders are in the COP26, an event that seeks to review the progress that has been made regarding the climate change and negotiate new proposals to reduce polluting emissions.

To this meeting were invited executives of the car brands in the world to find out about their proposals regarding the reduction of CO₂ emitted by internal combustion vehicles. One of the solutions they committed to was that, starting in 2040, no car that uses gasoline is sold or diesel.

This proposal was signed by 6 international car brands, of which Mercedes-Benz, Ford and General Motors are known to be the main ones. Supporting this proposal are more than 30 countries, who proposed that, by 2035, the main markets of the automotive industry accelerate the process of migration to 100 percent electric vehicles.

However, 3 of the most relevant countries for the automotive industry refused to sign the agreement. It’s about the United States, China and Germany, who were supported by brands such as Toyota, Volkswagen or Nissan-Renault, staying out of the agreement for the moment.

This document suggests accelerated work to achieve the goal of 0 percent polluting emissions from passenger vehicles. Apart from Ford, GM and Mercedes-Benz, the other firms that have joined the project are Volvo, Jaguar-Land Rover and BYD, a Chinese company that has become popular in recent years.

Among other data, it is known that fleet companies, such as Uber, also want to join the proposal to only have 100 percent electric vehicles before 2035. According to data from 2019, the group of brands that signed the agreement constitute a quarter of total car sales in the world.

At the moment no more details of the plan are known, but it is expected that all the details will be given in the following days. Among the countries that joined the proposal are Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, places where sales of electric cars have grown in recent years.

Countries that refused to give a position are Turkey or Rwanda. Mexico it has not been proclaimed before said document.