Cappadocia, the region where nature and history are integrated in Turkey

More than 300 kilometers southeast of the capital of Turkey, Ankara, nature and history are integrated into the vast landscape of the Cappadocia region, which spans the provinces of Nevsehir, Kayseri, Aksaray, Kirsehir, Malatya, Sivas and Nigde, in the central region of the country.

The region, famous for its geological rarity of honeycomb hills, fairytale landscapes, cave dwellings, remarkable rock formations carved out of volcanic ash and hundreds of hot air balloons that rise in the sky at dawn, it is made up of 30 different valleys.

Cappadocia attracted two million tourists in the first 10 months of 2021, according to official figures.

The region is also known as the handicraft capital of Turkey, with incredible masters of carpet weaving, potters, and onyx stone sculptors.

Designs crafted in the city of Avanos adorn iconic structures andn Istanbul such as Topkapi Palace, Sultan Ahmed Mosque (the Blue Mosque) and the Selimiye Mosque, in addition to several other historic buildings.

“The most important reason why these designs have not warped and are still fresh today after many centuries, is the considerable amount of quartz in the clay of the region “, said Zeki Dincer, owner of a pottery shop inside a cave in Cappadocia.

Such is the attraction of tourists to this area that hardly any residents live in the nearby town of Goreme. Most have converted their homes into hotels, as it is located near the formations called ‘fairy chimneys’.

The city is home to some 400 hotels, all of which fill up during the tourist season. During the pandemic restrictions It was turned into a ghost town, but has recently regained its visitors.

“In 2018 and 2019, before COVID-19, we received an average of four million tourists a year, but then it was all over. Now we hope to reopen our businesses, ”said Ayaz Bilici, owner of a tea stand.

This year, among the famous visitors who brought hope to the revival of tourism in the region are the actors of the Indian cinema Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who filmed in Cappadocia the video clip for the title track of their next film: Tiger 3.

Geologists say that the Cappadocia region It was formed 60 million years ago as a result of the erosion of the soft layers of lava and ash from Mount Erciyes (Argeus), Mount Hasan and Mount Gullu.

According to geologist Stev Eckert, it is believed that lhe gigantic eruption that spewed out the rocks that now form fairy chimneys began 11 to 12 million years ago and it reached its zenith between six or seven million years ago.

Eckert believes that the ash clouds could have risen more than 25 kilometers in the sky at the time of the eruption.

“The sound of the explosions could probably have been heard as far as Spain and Moscow ”, writes the geologist in the book Cappadocian Fairy Chimneys: Evolution of a Landscape.

The Zelve open-air museum is located among one of the valleys of the region. It is a city full of caves that were formerly houses and places of worship.

The movie Ghost Rider, based on the Marvel Comics character and starring Nicolas Cage and Eva Mendes, It was also filmed in this cave city in 2007.

According to Tuncer Kayikci, a local guide, people lived in caves in this area until five decades ago. The presence of a mosque and a cave church indicates that Christians and Muslims coexisted in the area until 1924.

The rest of the population was forced to evacuate the valley in the 1960s as a result of concerns raised by the erosion of the area.

The residents were transferred to a new town built nearby they called Yeni Zelve (New Zelve).

At the other end of the Devrent Valley, also known as the ‘valley of ImaginationThere are no caves, but the rocky structures there have taken numerous forms that invite visitors to interpret them according to the ideas they have in their mind.

But the best view in Cappadocia is offered by Uchisar Castle at twilight. The castle is located in the homonymous city at a height of 100 meters and is made up of two giant fairy chimneys.

Residents of the city built their houses at the bottom of the castle on the mountain on which it stands.

These caves have modern conveniences. In fact, cave houses are more expensive than normal houses. Some hotels excavated in the mountains have swimming pools, SPA and almost all modern luxuries.

In the region there are also the ancient underground cities of Kaymakli, Derinkuyu and Ozkonak. The latter is located on the northern slope of Mount Idis, about 14 kilometers northeast of Avanos.

Acar discovered the city during one of his digs for water. The whole city could host 60,000 people for a maximum of three months. Although now only four floors are open, the complex contains a total of 10 floors at a depth of 40 meters.

These cities have water wells, sventilation systems, cellars and mobile stone doors. Kaymakli is the largest underground city in Turkey, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985.

However, a trip to Cappadocia is incomplete without a hot air balloon tour. As the sun rises in the east, the horizon of the region is dotted with dozens of colored balloons.

The region’s potential for hot air balloons was first discovered by two pilots from the United States Air Force, who visited the region in the 1960s. However, the attraction did not begin until 1991. Currently, 25 companies own about 250 balloons.

“Civil aviation authorities are very strict when it comes to maintaining lthe standards and allow you to fly only when there is an adequate wind speed”Explained Tugrul Kaya, a balloon pilot. That means they don’t have more than 200 days a year to fly.

Balloon pilots get the flight license only after completing a course two years in a flying club.