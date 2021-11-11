‘Canelo’ Álvarez ticket in the National Lottery: after his victory against Caleb Plant, he will appear in this draw that takes place in Mexican territory | MEXICO

The National lottery will have one of the most popular athletes in Mexico as a symbol on your ticket. Through their social networks, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez announced that he will have his own ticket for the draw on November 16. The boxer has enough merits to become one of the most transcendent of the time and will be part of this peculiar draw.

“You too be a winner and buy your little pieces of the Major Draw of the National Lottery next Tuesday, November 16. The jackpot is 21 million pesos! ”Is the message that was spread through the verified profile of @Canelo on his Instagram account, as well as on the official Twitter account of the National Lottery.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez in the National Lottery. (Twitter)

Likewise, the Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez showed on social networks a publication in which he appears as the main image in the tickets of the next National Lottery draw, which will be held next Tuesday, November 16.

This news also comes to light after the resounding victory last Saturday when he faced the American Caleb Plant and established him as the current unified champion of 168 pounds. In addition, it will be a tribute to the athlete who will have the honor of appearing in the ‘little bits’ of the lottery tickets.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez in the National Lottery. (Instagram)

Canelo Álvarez, 31, comes from defeating American Caleb Plant in 11 rounds last Saturday to establish himself as undisputed champion of 168 pounds, as he finally gathered the championships endorsed by the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Federation of Boxing and World Boxing Organization.

Saturday’s victory allowed Canelo to establish himself as the top candidate for the fighter of the year award, while his trainer, Eddy Reynoso, was also placed as the top candidate for coach of the year.