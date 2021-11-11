Canelo Álvarez: David Benavidez says he has the secret to defeat the tapatío

As in other opportunities, Saul Canelo Alvarez again made it clear that he is the best fighter of the 168 pounds and left open the question of who is a candidate to fight him. On the other hand, after what happened last Saturday in the Las Vegas, David benavidez He raised his hand again to challenge the Mexican and said that he has the formula to defeat him.

The clash against Caleb Plant He surprised many because with leg movements he made the fight against the Mexican complicated. The fighter of Eddy reynoso had to battle for more than eleven rounds to get out with his hand up with a real KO that left the fighter very badly Tennessee.

On the other hand, after the fight in the Sin City, David benavidez remarked that he has the formula to defeat Canelo Alvarez. “You can be on the defensive all you want, but sooner or later it will connect you. The strategy is that I have to catch him before he catches me. With these last four rivals (that Canelo has faced)It seems like they just want to get to round 12. There you can’t just try to survive every round or you just can’t try to get to twelfth. You have to fight with all your heart, and you have to go through hell and come back. “, expressed to Fight Hype.

And I add: Looking at Golovkin’s first and second fights (before Canelo) I feel like that’s exactly what Golovkin did. That’s why it was so successful, why it was such a good fight because everyone was trying to finish it every round. I feel like that’s the way you have to fight Canelo, you have to fight fire with fire “.

Finally, after talking about the Mexican fight, he reiterated that he is the right person to beat him because he is fast and is the youngest. “I’m a combination puncher, I already said I’m hungry, I want this opportunity and I feel like I can hurt him with my punch. I know he’s strong too, but I feel like if I land the right punches I could hurt him. “, ended David benavidez.