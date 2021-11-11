Can Real Madrid be Cristiano Ronaldo’s destiny?

An earthquake in the middle of the season. And is that, despite being 36 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven to be the top star of a Manchester United mired in a crisis of results and games, with the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the wire. In recent days, the English press has pointed out that the future of CR7 at Manchester United it would be linked to the classification of the team a UEFA champions league. To this day, Red devils They are sixth in the league, 5 points behind the Champions League places, a very expensive place in the English league, given the level of Big-6 and with unexpected guests to the fight for European positions, such as the West Ham of David Moyes, former MU coach.

Follow after this announcement

The English press links Cristiano with Real Madrid

In a list of futuribles for the Funchal striker, made by The Sun, placed Cristiano at Real Madrid, closing a return to Spain after 4 years away. The British tabloid has placed CR7 in other big clubs in Europe, such as Manchester City, a squad that rang out loudly this summer to host the Portuguese.

The other great project linked to Cristiano Ronaldo is PSG, which could use the Portuguese to replace the departure of Kylian Mbappé, thus joining the Portuguese with Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior. Finally, two less ambitious options would be in a return to Sporting de Portugal or close his award-winning career in a minor league such as MLS, in the Inter Miami of his former teammate David Beckham.