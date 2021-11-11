Camila Cabello wears a combat boots look and dress during her visit to Oaxaca

Camila Cabello It has the fall style par excellence and we will not want to stop wearing it this 2021. And although our mind may already be thinking about the trends that we will defend in spring-summer next year, there is some other look calling for our door waiting for us to slip into it.

Therefore, if you are one of those who raises the combat boots as the main piece of the autumn period, like the singer, Camila Cabello, keep reading. East Autumn Winter we will dress from classic boots high up to the most risky and innovative versions of them. Because if you think that footwear most demanded of this season are the boots, you’re right. This 2021 -and 2022 will follow- has been marked by the mixture of styles and materials, leaving within our reach designs with which to stomp on the asphalt.

How to wear combat boots with a dress according to Camila Cabello

After immersing ourselves in the trends – in what boots refers – that will permeate the stylistic scene, we find models such as the tall slouchy boots, presented with a high silhouette that reaches to the knee. We will also observe how fashion experts wear the second skin effect boots, seeking to emulate the totally successful proposals of firms such as Prada or Peter Do. Secondly, the platforms. A feature that, today, we consider essential in the closet. And the Yeti style boots? They will top the list of the most daring trends of the season.

In order to make the enumeration finite, we will say that one of the best investments for this end of the year will be the basic ones combat boots. They have been erected, over the years, as a complement without which we can no longer configure a good wardrobe. Natural of Havana, Cuba, Camila Cabello has chosen to wear the combat boots with dress on his visit to Oaxaca. A model of footwear, in black, that has been combined with a long sleeveless knitted dress in the same color.

A stylistic formula featuring a shoe that was born in the military field and that, at present, it is one of the trends that has most favored the catwalks, in addition to being emulated, over and over again, by the owners of the street style.