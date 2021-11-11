Camila Cabello pays tribute to Mother Nature with a new tattoo

Inspiration for the newest tattoo of Camila Cabello It came after the singer finished reading Robin Wall Kimmerer’s nonfiction book, “Braiding Sweetgrass.”

The 24-year-old singer showed off her most recent tattoo inked on the back of her neck and explained the story behind her Mother Nature-inspired symbol.

The Cuban interpreter made a post on Instagram with which she began with a caption of a line taken from Kimmerer’s book: “The word ecology is derived from the Greek word ‘oikos’, the word home.”

She continued: “This book on indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After reading it, I knew that I would never look at the earth and all its inhabitants alike.”

Cabello said the nonfiction work “taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom of Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves.” He added: “‘All flourishing is mutual.’ I am glad that @kanenavasard and his talents have helped me honor this special book today.”

The artist’s tattoo artist, Kane Navasard, also shared a photo of his new body art. “A little braid of sweet grass for a love @camila_cabello,” he said.

The “Havana” singer recently opened up to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” “about the matching tattoos that she and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes have.

“I also have a Shawn tattoo on my lower back, it says ‘Shawn Mendes,'” Cabello joked, and then told Fallon, “It says ‘sir’ and he has one on his lower back that says ‘miss.’

The couple officially began dating on Independence Day in 2019, a month after they released their second Grammy-nominated collaboration, “Señorita.” Mendes and Cabello previously collaborated on “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015 after meeting the year before when he and his then-group Fifth Harmony opened for Austin Mahone.

Recently, the two were seen sharing a hot kiss on the beaches of Miami Beach, enjoying a sunny day, just after vacationing in Mexico for the Day of the Dead celebrations.