Cameron Diaz and his “ramen with whatever you have” on Instagram

Many will be surprised to find Cameron Diaz on a list of retired Hollywood stars. The truth is that Charlie’s angel, the eternal Mary, has decided to take a step back in her career and focus on, well, living that is what we are for.

Retired or not, the truth is that Hollywood stars spend more time at home lately than usual and, as much as they like that of being masters and housewives, they still have a streak of showman (or showgirl in this case) inside. There is no shortage of cooking teachers who share their recipes. Florence Pugh or Gwyneth Paltrow are two great exponents but so is the most iconic blonde of the 90s (yes, the competition was high, but we give her the title).

Cameron Diaz has taken advantage of his social networks to teach how to make a ramen recipe that he has dubbed “ramen with whatever you have.” That, at least for me, is music to the ears. The worst thing about a recipe is not making it, it is getting those rare and specific things that “are in any supermarket” but not in yours. Ramen, after all, is one of those recipes that contains a thousand things and, of course, some can be changed for others to taste. That is what Cameron Diaz’s recipe for one of the star dishes of world cuisine preaches. Here we leave yours for you to follow:

I call this: Ramen with whatever you have! One of my favorite fast foods where I use the classic instant ramen packet and pair it up with whatever veggies I have in my fridge! Below I show what I used in my ramen, but feel free to use whatever you have that fits your profile and enjoy!

My recipe:

-2 packets of instant ramen (flavors: lemongrass, ginger and garlic)

-3 cups of chicken broth

-Approximately 1/2 cup chopped carrot, celery, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli

-Approximately 1 tablespoon minced garlic, shallot, ginger, and crunchy garlic chili sauce

-1 teaspoon sesame oil

-1 egg

-Juice of 1/2 lime

-1 teaspoon of rice vinegar

-Coarse chopped coriander to finish

Of course, the funny thing about Cameron Diaz’s ramen is that it doesn’t fit into the traditional restaurant ramen recipe, it’s more of a way to grace the chemical flavor of instant noodles with whatever we have in the fridge. Something like rice with things that Spaniards who are not Valencians call paella.

