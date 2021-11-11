Brian Cashman negotiates with Seager and Correa

The New York Yankees possibly entered the season the most important drop in their recent history, since after the great shake that occurred in the coaching staff after all the difficulties they faced during the regular season, and be eliminated in the playoffs only in the Wild Card round at the hands of the Red Sox, they hope to make the roster strongest in all of MLB with a view to finally clinching a World Series championship.

During this week’s general managers meetings, Yankees GM Brian Cashman was approached by the press at the exit of the event about the Bombers’ plans, to which Cashman only said that “they are negotiating.” with the agents of two top shortstop on the market, without saying a name.

However, although Cashman did not mention who they were, according to a report by reporter Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Yankees would have already had conversations with the agents representing Puerto Rican Carlos Correa (Jon Rosen) and Corey Seager (Scott Boras) .

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Wednesday that the feeling from some of the specialists, after having conversations at the General Managers ‘Meetings, that the Yankees’ search for a shortstop would focus on top free agents such as Seager and Strap.

It is not clear if the Yankees plan to also consider Trevor Story, Marcus Semien and / or Puerto Rican Javier Báez. It is also not known if the Bronx Bombers have any preference between Correa and Seager, although many assume that Seager would be the favorite, due to the Puerto Rican’s involvement in the Astros sign-stealing scandal.