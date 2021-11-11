Brazil’s unstable weather could disrupt the Mercedes-Red Bull fight

Max Verstappen opened a 19-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the fight for the Formula 1 drivers’ championship by winning last Sunday in Mexico, marking his second victory in three weeks.

Red Bull also cut Mercedes ‘lead in the constructors’ championship as Sergio Pérez finished third, reducing the gap to just one point with four races remaining.

The Milton Keynes team has enjoyed a pace advantage over Mercedes in the last two races, so the German manufacturer hopes to respond at Interlagos this weekend.

Shovlin noted that there were still large performance differences between Mercedes and Red BullUnusual at this point in the season, this after the Silver Arrows only dominated in Turkey, three races ago.

“Normally at this point in the season you see the performance settle down a bit, but right now the swings are still big,” Shovlin said.

“There will be circuits to suit us. We had very strong races in Turkey and Sochi, and more since the summer break, so there will be ups and downs, and there is no doubt that we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

“But I think overall, they are a bit ahead of us, but they could be affected by weather and track temperatures.”

“But the most important thing will be the characteristics of the circuit, and it seems that when we are on a track with little grip, we tend to go a little better.”

“The last two races have been very much related to the overheating of the rear tires, and you can say that, from what we have seen in the last fifteen days, it is very clear that they (Red Bull) have the advantage when we are in that situation”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Asked what the hierarchical order might look like in Brazil, Shovlin said that “it will depend a bit on the climate that is present there”, since “it is inherently very unstable” in Interlagos.

The track has hosted several races with rain, especially in 2008 and 2012, when the Brazilian Grand Prix decided the championship with races on a wet track, but the last time these conditions arose on Sunday was in 2016, when Hamilton took the victory.

Shovlin felt that warmer conditions would likely play in Red Bull’s favor, similar to how they did on race day in Mexico, but felt that the weather would be impossible to predict.

“You can have a 50 degree track one day, and the next it can be a disaster,” Shovlin said.

“For a hot circuit, you will probably go for them. A little cloudiness can come in handy, but one of the advantages they had [en México] it was that they were able to go up a notch in downforce from the rear wing that they normally carry to their maximum downforce wing. “

“For us it was to use the one we normally have. It’s just that his car seems to have more downforce than we do with identical-size wings, and I think that worked in his favor. “

“In Brazil that should be less of a problem, but it is very difficult to predict.”

“Like we did when we arrived [a México], we will analyze the weak points of our car and we will look for a way to minimize them “.