Brazil is another opportunity to improve

The Mexican driver assured that he brings to the Brazilian Grand Prix the momentum that the three consecutive podiums that he accumulates give him

Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), fourth in the Formula One World Cup, who last Sunday celebrated his fifteenth podium in the premier category, the third in a row, finishing third against his fans in Mexico – where his Dutch teammate Max Verstappen strengthened his leadership– He declared, with a view to Brazilian Grand Prix dnext weekend that this will be “a new opportunity to improve for the team and for” him.

“It is another opportunity to improve for the team and for me. This season has shown how quickly things can change, so we have to make sure that those changes are only positive for us this week, “he said. ‘Czech’, which has 165 points and is fourth in a World Cup that Verstappen commands with 312 and a half, 19 more than the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes); and in whose constructors’ championship Red Bull is only one point from the ‘silver arrows’.

Serio Pérez arrives in Brazil with the motivation of the podium in Mexico. Imago7

“I have had three podiums in a row and I feel that it comes down to getting to know the car better and better, so I will take that momentum to Brazil and hope to take advantage of it,” said Sergio Pérez., born in Guadalajara (Jalisco) 31 years ago, who admitted that it was “sensational” to become the first Mexican to get on the podium in the Grand Prix of his country.

“It was wonderful to have my whole family there, on the podium; it was very emotional for all of them; it was a really intense week, the weekend was even more so and I am very happy with the result, that my team won and that I have achieved a podium, “he said, regarding the event at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, ‘Czech’, which is still within his grasp, in the four remaining races, third place in the drivers’ championship, in which the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) leads him by twenty points.

The Mexican pointed out, however, that not much time was wasted with celebrations. “It was a great result in my country, but ultimately we have to move forward immediately and focus on this ‘triple program’,” he stated Sergio, in reference to the second weekend followed by races that will rise to three the next, when in the F1 the Qatar Grand Prix makes its debut.

“Now, then, we are going to Brazil and as a team we have to keep pushing hard, because we are in a very strong position as the season draws to a close, “he declared.

“We are about to lead the Constructors’ Championship but in the end none of that matters at the moment, what matters is the final classification, so we will continue to press until the end of the season,” he said.