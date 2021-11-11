Best Netflix movies: movies with the best scores to watch for free from Netflix | rotten tomatoes imdb metacritic | Lr data

Netflix is ​​one of the best streaming platforms, for this reason it has a large list of original movies that its subscribers like. More than a dozen feature films have been produced by the streaming giant and the best critic portals could not ignore their ratings. Here are the top-rated Netflix tapes from Rotten tomatoes, IMDB and Metacritic.

ROTTEN TOMATOES

Other people’s house – score: 100%

In 2018 one of the best horror films of Netflix. The feature film tells how a refugee couple manages to escape the war that exists in South Sudan and take refuge in the house of a small English town that has terrifying mysteries.

Strange house. Photo: Netflix

Lionheart – score: 100%

Nigerian film showing how Adaeze runs the family business after her father falls ill. However, he has no idea how to run the company and does not listen to his niece’s advice. However, the company is on the verge of bankruptcy and they will have to do everything to save it from ruin.

Lionheart. Photo: Netflix

I am Dolemite – score: 97%

Biopic starring Eddie murphy, which tells the life of comedian Rudy Ray Moore. The film was well received by critics and Netflix subscribers.

I am Dolemite. Photo: Netflix

Rome – score: 96%

Directed by Alfonso Cuaron, the Mexican film was nominated for an Oscars in the categories of best foreign film, best cinematography and best direction. The film tells the life of Cleo, a domestic worker who works for an upper-middle-class family in the colony of Roma, located in Mexico City.

Rome. Photo: Netflix

The Irishman – score: 95%

Modern classic directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. The Irishman shows different histories linked to the mafia and unions in the fifties.

IMDB

Rough Diamonds – score: 7.7 / 10

A cheerful jeweler, played by Adam SandlerYou make a risky gamble that could lead to a windfall, but first you must strike a balance between business, family, and adversaries.

Rough diamonds. Photo: Netflix

Black mirror: bandersnatch – score: 7.2 / 10

A young programmer begins to philosophize about the reality in which he lives, so he adapts a fantasy novel to a video game. The film has different endings thanks to being Netflix’s first interactive feature film.

Black mirror: bandersnatch. Photo: Netflix

The way – score: 7.4 / 10

El Camino could not be absent from the best Netflix original movies. The spin off of Breaking bad focuses on Jesse Pinkman and the path full of fear and ghosts that the young man had to take after ending his partnership with Walter White.

The way. Photo: Netflix

Position – score: 6.3 / 10

Andy is a man who was infected by a zombie virus, it is in this way that he makes the difficult decision to bring his daughter to safety before 48 hours are up and she becomes a walker. Thus, he will try to reach an aboriginal tribe that could help him, however; This group of people don’t trust just anyone.

Post. Photo: Netflix

Tallulah – score: 6.7 / 10

A Beverly Hills housewife hires a young woman to take care of her baby. However, the new nanny ends up taking his irresponsible mother’s youngest and pretends to be her son. After being accused of kidnapping, she will have no choice but to return it.

METACRITIC

Marriage story – score: 94

The acclaimed film shows how a theater director and his wife, who is an actress, struggle to overcome a divorce that brings them both personal and professional problems.

History of a marriage. Photo: Netflix

Gerald’s game – score: 77

The film is an adaptation of the homonymous novel written by Stephen King. Directed by Mike Flanagan, it tells the story of Jessie, a woman who suffers the worst horrors after a sex game with her husband spirals out of control.

Gerald’s game. Photo: Netflix

Okja – score: 75

Film written and directed by Bong joon-ho, an Oscar-winning South Korean director for Parasite. Okja shows how a giant creature and the girl who raised her are caught in the middle of the power struggle between animal rights defenders, a corporation and scientific ethics.

Okja, Photo: Netflix

The two popes- score: 75

Film that explores the relationship between Pope Benedict and Pope Francis, two of the most powerful religious leaders in the Vatican. Both must face their past and the demands made by millions of Catholics to forge a new path for the Church.