Berhalter confirmed that Pulisic will not start against Mexico

Next Friday the first game between Mexico and USA at the moment play off of the Concacaf heading to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

During the week it was mentioned that Thomas Tuchel, coach of Chelsea, would have requested that the set of the Stars and Stripes have consideration for Christian pulisic, because he has not yet recovered from the injury in the ankle that he suffered when he played with his national team against Honduras.

“I hope they don’t give him too many minutes and are responsible enough,” he said.

This Thursday, Gregg Berhalter, technical director of the United States, has communicated that Pulisic will not start the game against the Mexican teamHe will do it from the bench, and depending on the circumstances that happen that day during the game, the possibility of granting him playing minutes will be analyzed.

Currently USA is in second place with 11 points, only below the combined tricolor that accumulates 14 units after six games played.

Berhalter You will not be able to count on either Sergiño Dest of the Barcelona nor with Giovanni reyna of the Borussia Dortmund, both due to injury, however, with the team they make up, they will seek victory against Mexico and Jamaica respectively.

