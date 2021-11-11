Bella Hadid opens up crying about her mental health

Bella Hadid is shown crying naturally and talks about mental health (@bellahadid)

The model Bella Hadid is, possibly, one of the most sought-after faces on the planet by the big brands. At 25 years old, her eyes, her smile and her slim silhouette have made her one of the most famous top models, and yet she cannot be happy.

Bella has surprised her 47 million Instagram followers by posting an interview of Willow Smith and a string of selfies of her crying. These photographs, taken on different days and at different times, show that, as she says, she cries daily for her insecurities as she feels that it is never enough.

Hadid has quoted Willow and thanked her for focusing on such important issues as anxiety or the pressure that many young people are subjected to: “I love you and your words, they have made me feel a little less alone”he wrote addressing Will Smith’s daughter.

Willow’s quote reads: “That feeling of thinking you are good enough or feeling insecure about your art is natural, but at the same time, I feel like it is something learned. All humans are different, each human being has something so special and unique to offer. AND people forget that everyone feels basically the same way: lost, confused, not quite sure why they are here. That anxiety, everyone is feeling it and trying to cover it up somehow. Let’s unite in our flaws In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept everything as beautiful and natural, “Smith ends up saying.

As a result of these statements by the young woman, Bella assures that: “Social networks are not real. For anyone struggling, please remember. Sometimes all you have to hear is that you are not alone. So from me to you, you are not alone. I love you, I see you and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness / chemical imbalance are not linear things and it is almost like a roller coaster of obstacles that flows … It has its ups and downs. ”, Explains the model.

Despite this and showing her pain in pictures, Bella assures that “there is light at the end of the tunnel” and that “this roller coaster always ends up completely stopping at some point”. Hadid finds comfort in that thought and explains that “Although I can always start over, for me, it is good to know that even if it lasts days, weeks or months it ends up improving, at some point, even for an instant.”

Bella reveals that it took her a long time to be clear about this idea that everything bad ends up happening, but she also assures that she has had many ups and downs and bad times to be clear that “If you work hard on yourself, you spend time alone and try to understand your traumas, your triggers, your joys, your routines you will always be able to understand yourself and learn more about your suffering and how to control or deal with it”.

With this mature reflection on mental health that breaks with stigma, Bella ends by sharing that she is tired of pretending and says “I’m not sure why, but it’s getting harder and harder not to share my truth. Thank you for seeing me and listening to me, I love you “.

The truth is that Bella has been very brave and honest in sharing that her life, despite her success, her fame and her beauty, is not rosy. As he says, we are all human beings and we share fears, pressures and insecurities that we tend to hide for fear of the judgment of others.

Happiness sells and that leads many people, especially celebrities, to hide their true state of mind, which makes them vulnerable but, at the same time, close to their fans. Hadid has taken an important step forward and has done so inspired by another young woman, Willow, so I hope Bella’s text continues to empower other people to say ‘enough’ and create a community that shows the reality of their day to day breaking taboos and with that false fairy tale that, as the model says, are social networks.