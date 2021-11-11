Battlefield 2042: How to Get Early Access Before Launch; Date and Time

Battlefield 2042 is one of the games that will be released early, but not everyone will be able to access it before the official launch, which will take place on November 19. After a delay of one month, DICE is about to publish the build commercial, which can begin to be enjoyed from next November 12. The question that many will ask is how you can enjoy the video game before its launch. We clarify it in the following lines.

So you can access early access

There are several possibilities to enjoy Battlefield 2042 from November 12 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. The first of them is to have acquired the edition Gold or Ultimate of the video game (99.99 euros and 119.99 euros, respectively). It turns out to be cheaper to be a subscriber of EA Play (3.99 euros / month) or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate / PC, in which case access is guaranteed, but it is a 10-hour trial. Instead, members of EA Play Pro (14.99 euros / month) will have the option to play the full game from that precise moment. It should be noted that this latest subscription is only available on PC.

Time in Spain and Latin America