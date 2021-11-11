Banxico foresees this year the highest inflation in the last 2 decades

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised expectations of inflation for this year from 6.2% to 6.8%, which if confirmed, will be the highest rate in the last two decades, since 2000.

Banxico adjusted its expectation for inflation from 6.2% to 6.8%, which if confirmed will be the highest rate of the last two decades since 2000.

Banxico highlighted external inflationary pressures; cost pressures; exchange depreciation; and increases in agricultural and energy prices, among other factors.

As expected by the analyst consensus, Bank of Mexico (Banxico) the benchmark rate rose by 25 basis points from 4.75% to 5%.

It represents the fourth consecutive increase in order to contain inflation and its expectations.

The decision was by majority, with a vote of the deputy governor, Gerardo Esquivel Hernández to maintain the same level.

Read also Banxico will hold auction of financing in dollars with Fed line

The governor of the Central Bank, Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo, Galia Borja Gómez, Irene Espinosa Cantellano and Jonathan Heath voted in favor of the decision.

Most of the members of the governing board considered that the shocks that have affected inflation are mainly temporary.

However, they recognized that the horizon in which they could affect it is uncertain, because they have impacted a wide type of products and their magnitude has been considerable, increasing the risks to price formation and expectations of inflation.

For this reason, it was considered necessary to continue strengthening the monetary stance, adjusting it to the path required for inflation to converge to its target of 3% within the forecast horizon.

“The shocks that have affected inflation are considered to be mainly transitory. However, the horizon in which they could affect it is uncertain, they have impacted a wide type of products and their magnitude has been considerable, increasing the risks for price formation and inflation expectations, ”Banxico said in its policy statement. Monetary published this afternoon.

Read also Amid inflation and Good End, Banxico’s decision

vcr / lsm