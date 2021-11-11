Awards ceremony for the 2021 Posthumous Tribute will be at the La Salle University School of Medicine

The “Posthumous Tribute 2021” that the National Health Award, AC, will deliver this year to recognize the heroes found within the staff who died saving the lives of many in the fight against Covid 19 or SARSCoV2, will be held next Wednesday 17 November at the Mexican Theater of the La Salle University School of Medicine, in the Tlalpan mayor’s office.

Óscar David Hernández Carranza, president of the National Health Award and of the qualifying jury, announced that the event to be held at 11:00 on that day will be attended by the director of the La Salle University School of Medicine , Dr. María Guadalupe Castro Martínez, as well as the national vice presidents of the PNS, Dr. Humberto Martínez Cardoso and Mtro. Fernando Óscar García Chávez.

The president of the Board of Directors of the CUGS University (Cum Laude Ubi Gloria Semper), Dr. Carlos Alberto García Alfaro, will also be present, an educational organization that will award 100 percent scholarships for a relative of each of the health heroes recognized that day in each category.

The recognition is in memory of the more than 4 thousand 084 fatalities among health professionals and the more than 500 thousand people who have lost their lives to SARSCoV2 and whose number is increasing every day.

The National Health Award, AC, as an institution has maintained the interest of recognizing people, NGOs, the Public Sector and the Private Sector that has generated positive added value to society since 2013.

This year is no exception, except that this time it seeks to recognize the effort and work of health professionals in eight categories such as Medical, Nursing, Laboratory, Paramedic, Medical Assistant, Camillero, Forensic and Administration.

