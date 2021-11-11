Atlante, Morelia or Tlaxcala, possible rivals of America prior to the Liguilla

The Eagles will celebrate a couple of games with the intention of not losing football rhythm, ahead of the start of the quarterfinals

MEXICO – The America continues with its preparation for the start of the League on November 23. The Eagles will not have official activity for 18 days before beginning their participation in the quarterfinals of Mexican soccer and for this reason they have practically tied two friendly matches against rivals from the Expansión MX league so as not to lose rhythm.

Sources commented to ESPN that The possible rivals for the capital would be the Coyotes of Tlaxcala, the Iron Colts of Atlante or Atlético Morelia, the Americanist directive continues to refine details for these matches, but it is a fact that these three teams will produce the two rivals of the feathered ones.

America will try to take advantage of the long hiatus before the quarterfinals. @America club

The games would take place at the Coapa facilities and the plan is for it to be the weekend and the other next week so that there is space between the two meetings, however the dates have not yet been defined 100 percent.

This Wednesday the azulcrema worked in the morning in Coapa with the good news that Richard Sanchez started uploading his workloads and he would have no problem getting ready at the start of the League, same case of Bruno Valdéz, Sebastian Caceres and Mauro Lainez who had muscle ailments in recent weeks.

For now, the only question they have in the Coapa nest is the issue of Renato Ibarra, the Ecuadorian is in the final part of his recovery from the operation on his left leg to repair a tendon rupture and his participation in the League of Mexican soccer, the Ecuadorian will continue with his rehabilitation work awaiting what the Azulcrema coaching staff decides.