Asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower heads to Earth in December | Science and Ecology | DW

On December 11, the asteroid named 4660 Nereus will pass in front of the Earth at a distance of about 3.9 million kilometers and at a speed of 6.578 km / s, according to the Center for the Study of Near-Earth Objects (CNEOS). ) from NASA.

The egg-shaped chunk of rock has a diameter of 330 meters, similar to the size of the Eiffel Tower in height (about 300 meters).

The asteroid, called 4660 Nereus, has been tracked by scientists for decades and was first discovered in 1982 by American astronomer Eleanor Helin, according to Newsweek.

A safe approach

Although in astronomical terms it is not very far – the asteroid is classified as potentially dangerous (PHA) due to its size and proximity to Earth – the “approach” is still very far in human terms.

For comparison, the distance between the Earth and the Moon is much less: about 385,000 km. In other words, the asteroid will pass about 10 times farther from us than the Moon, so there is no cause for alarm.

A not very exotic event

As reported Newsweek, it is not uncommon for asteroids to approach our planet. In fact, it happens every day, but most do not attract attention because they are very small or they are very far from us.

In fact, the Earth is “hit” by about 100 tons of space material every day, according to CNEOS, but most of it is just dust or tiny ice chips from comets.

NASA plans to send probe to study asteroids

On the other hand, asteroid 4660 Nereus is extremely exciting for researchers, as its trajectory brings it closer to Earth over and over again. This would make it possible to study it the next time it approaches Earth.

The 4660 Nereus is expected to approach our planet once more on February 14, 2060, when it passes at a distance of about 1.2 million kilometers. By 2060, the US space agency NASA is already considering the idea of ​​launching a probe to the asteroid on that date.

Edited by Felipe Espinosa Wang.