Assessing COVID-19 Risk, Ensuring Mental Well-Being Crucial as Schools and Universities Reopen – EzAnime.net

By Suresh Tanwar

The receding wave of COVID-19 is bringing some joy to schools and universities opening their doors to welcome students. While parents and students breathe a sigh of relief, there is also an unmistakable air of anxiety. After all, it was only a few months ago that the dreaded second wave pandemic had devastated the country. With schools closed for more than a year and a half and children’s normal routines disrupted during this period, experts agree that children’s mental health and well-being is a crucial concern. Among parents, it is anxiety regarding the health and safety of their wards. To allay these fears and ensure peace of mind for students and parents alike, schools would do well to take some proactive steps regarding health, safety, and mental well-being.

Schools should consider a COVID-19 assurance assessment

Most school authorities are already doing their best to prevent COVID-19, however it is helpful to have a specialized COVID-19 risk audit to assess the situation. This audit, carried out by an external expert, provides a comprehensive and methodical approach to the entire process. The assessment involves establishing a framework with robust safety protocols and arrangements designed to effectively manage the risk of COVID-19 to the extent possible within the school premises.

A COVID-19 assurance assessment will help develop guidelines and control measures to assess the correct situation. These guidelines are developed in close collaboration with school authorities and are tailored to the needs of the school or university. The framework includes risk assessment, planning control measures, assigning roles and responsibilities, implementing and maintaining controls, communication and training, monitoring effectiveness, and reviewing and reviewing arrangements.

The assessment is an in-depth screening process that will include students, teachers, staff members, and all non-teaching personnel, such as engineering / maintenance, catering, drivers, and other administrative personnel. The auditor will provide a detailed assessment of the safety guidelines by taking tours of the school, examining documentation, and assessing safety, especially in the computer and science labs, lunchroom, assembly area, and other spaces within the facility. The objective of the exercise will be to find ways to minimize the risk of infection transmission, keep personal contact to a minimum, improve health control and surveillance, maintain social distancing protocols, personal hygiene, use personal protective equipment when necessary. , and ensure high standards of cleanliness and ventilation in the workplace. The evaluation will help school officials decide whether they have done everything necessary to keep the facilities safe and suggest areas for improvement.

A good assurance assessment should follow guidelines based on current best practices in occupational health and safety guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Executive UK Health and Safety (HSE), European Commission and protocols prescribed by Government of India and local Municipal Corporations.

Mitigating the risk of Covid-19 should be a priority

It goes without saying that an evaluation will require a greater commitment from schools and universities in terms of time, while increasing the cost burden. However, it may be a small price to pay to achieve a higher safety benchmark for our children. It may also seem overwhelming at first, but fortunately, authorities can now seek professional help available in this area.

The well-being of parents and students has been particularly affected by the sudden switch to online classes and now, after a year and a half, they will return to classroom learning. The children showed signs of anxiety due to the restrictive movements and were unable to play and socialize with friends. Therefore, schools should consider appropriate counseling support sessions to meet the needs of parents and teachers.

Without a doubt, ensuring that our students stay healthy and safe will go a long way toward reducing anxiety when they return to school. With health and safety concerns addressed, schools and parents, meanwhile, can focus more on the educational, social, and emotional needs of students as they resume their normal academic lives after the pandemic.

(The author is Head of Audit and Consulting, British Safety Council-India. Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online).

