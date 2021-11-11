Asperger’s: how to treat and live with it

What is asperger syndrome?

Social phobia, trouble understanding other people’s feelings or expressing your own emotionsDifficulty understanding body language, not having eye contact, having very specific interests (sometimes obsessive), difficulty making friends or establishing a reciprocal conversation, could be some of the characteristics of people with Asperger’s. Many celebrities besides Greta thunberg have confessed to suffering from the disease, as Elon Musk, tycoon and director of Tesla, the actors Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves or Daryl Hannah, Bill Gates, the former leader of Microsoft or the film director Steven Spielberg.

Araceli Martn, coordinator of the Madrid Asperger Association and a social worker of the entity for 13 years, explains that, Asperger’s syndrome is classified as a neurobiological disorder with the appearance of the first symptoms before primary school. “Difficulties can be grouped into two large blocks:

1. Lack of communication. Difficulty relating, it is difficult for them to maintain a conversation especially when there is more than one interlocutor and they understand the messages in a “literal” way.

2. Rigidity and inflexibility; they have very specific interests, which flood their lives and do not attend to reasons, as well as rigidity in their behavior “.

Still, there are many nuances and each person has individual characteristics that are affected by the context and the support they have received. Therefore, the diagnosis is essential, which is not always easy because it can be confused with the autism“.

What treatments does an Asperger patient need?

“People with asperger syndrome They need qualified professionals to understand, learn and adapt to the social reality in which they live, “continues Araceli.” And society in general needs to understand this diversity in order to empathize with the difference of others. At the Madrid Asperger Association, we offer individual therapies, social skills, and sensory and social integration, depending on the assessment and needs of each person. This syndrome, as well as Autism spectrum disorders, are diagnosed by professionals trained with standardized tests (ADI-R and ADOS), which allow us to make a clinical judgment. Therefore, it is essential to go as soon as possible to professionals of the Health, of the psychology and psychiatrist “, ends.

Elon Musk, Tycoon and CEO of Tesla, also suffers from Asperger’s.Getty

You can live with asperger’s and be successful: Greta Thunberg is one example, but there are many more



Today we have different success stories when the person with asperger syndrome focuses his rigid and obsessive interest, in something practical for his day to day or for society in general -as is the case of Greta-. That is the job of the Asperger Madrid Association, support people with this diagnosis to learn to live with their difficulties. Sometimes working the difficulty so that it does not cause so much suffering and in other circumstances, taking advantage of the difficulty to turn it into a positive and useful aspect for your life.

But, although the visibility of famous people can be of great help, we have much closer cases of effort, improvement and personal and professional success, such as that of the psychologist Guillermo Rodrguez Velasco (24 years old), diagnosed with Asperger’s in his teens and who, to this day, has a double degree in psychology.

He, better than anyone, knows what this disease is about. “I think that, although your personality traits cannot be overcome, they can be adapted to the social environment to learn to live with it. People who suffer from it become very obsessed with a certain topic and this, to a certain extent, can become positive. I love research and history and what I do to socialize is to look for something tangential to my preferences to diversify and not be boring. Part of the way is to realize what happens to you so as not to isolate yourself. It is positive to give visibility to the Asperger, I think it is better not to “advertise” it too much and try to adapt. Visibility is fine (family, friends), but not at all levels. In my case, when studying the race, I did not say anything to the teachers so as not to have a favorable treatment and to try to normalize my situation in this way, “confesses Guillermo. “And, as a psychologist, I recommend people with Asperger’s to do theater (some actors find their way of escape here) and role-playing games. All of this forces you to improvise and relate, “he ends.

IS IT POSITIVE TO GIVE VISIBILITY to asperger syndrome?

Although there might be controversy about it, psychologist Laura Palomares of Advancement Psychologists believes that it is always positive that mental health is talked about in the media and if they are relevant people who expose their own situations, the better, because they have greater repercussion. “First, because a metal disorder that many people may not know and, later, because people who suffer from it feel that they are not the only ones, what happens to more people, even people who have achieved a certain degree of notoriety for something “.

What happens is that we will never know if it could be an advertising strategy … we do not know exactly what happens in their lives … “I believe – continues Laura Palomares – that it does not make sense that the person who has lived it uses something that has involved an effort of adaptation, assimilation and resilience, for a purpose other than helping others who are going through the same thing and see the positives, removing pejorative labels. People with Asperger’s can be very talented in what they like because they are usually very constant and persevering if something motivates them. Ultimately, my opinion is that famous people manifest it to pave the way for those who are experiencing the situation they have experienced. “